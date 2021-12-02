Learn about the wave of Corinthians players who played against Grmio in 2007

The year 2007 has many marks for Corinthians fans. Matches, players, coaches and results were part of a negative season. The game against Grêmio, which ended up relegating the club from Parque São Jorge, was one of the most relevant episodes of that year. After all that, some athletes stayed, others left. And now? Where has anyone been on the field at the Olympic Stadium? O my helm details everything below.

Remembering, the starting lineup of coach Nelsinho Baptista was formed by: Felipe; Fábio Ferreira, Zelão, Concrete, Moradei, Bruno Otávio, Carlos Alberto, Vampeta, Éverton Ribeiro, Clodoaldo and Lulinha. In the second half, entered Héverton, Arce and José Aílton.

Philip

The goalkeeper, despite the relegation, had good performances, getting to be nominated for the awards for best goalkeeper, ace in the crowd and revelation of the championship. In 2008 and 2009, it continued to stand out and won the Series B, Copa do Brasil and Paulistão titles. In 2010, he asked to be sold, ended up removed and, in August, he went to Braga, from Portugal.

Felipe played in Flamengo, Figueirense, Bragantino, Boa Vista-RJ, Uberlândia, Kisvárda and, in February 2020, he hit Botafogo-PB. At the end of November of that year, EC Taubaté announced the hiring of the 37-year-old goalkeeper to compete in the Serie A2 of the 2022 Campeonato Paulista.

Fabio Ferreira

Revealed by Corinthians, he remained at the club and won Serie B in 2008. The defender had a brief spell at Grêmio in 2009, he played for Vitória and Botafogo, where he suffered a serious knee injury and stayed out of the field until April 2011. Afterwards. three years at the Rio de Janeiro club, he went to Criciúma, Ponte Preta, Grêmio Novorizontino and, at 37, has been without a club since 2018, when he returned to Criciúma.

zealot

The defender left Corinthians after relegation. He turned to Russian football, passing by Saturn and Kuban Krasnodar. Afterwards, he played for Astana, from Kazakhstan, returning to Brazilian football in 2015, where he wore the XV de Piracicaba jersey, worked for Penapolense and retired in 2017 for Barretos.

Concrete

Formed at Corinthians, he did not stay at the club after relegation. He made a deal with Santos in 2008 and, in 2013, he moved to Évian, in France. Afterwards, he passed through Ponte Preta, Dynamo Kiev and, since 2016, defends the colors of Avaí. There, he won two hits to Serie A and two state titles.

I lived

At the time on loan by Bragantino, the player did not have his contract renewed after the fall. However, in 2009, he returned to Corinthians, this time bought outright. However, he didn’t match, went to São Caetano, returned and was part of the Brazilian champion squad in 2011. In the following years, he went to São Caetano, São Bernardo, Santa Cruz, Botafogo-PB, São Bento, Mogi Mirim and Taubaté. It is currently without a club, according to the Transfermarkt.

Bruno Octavio

Coming from the base, the player remained at the club, won the Series B in 2008, the Paulista and the Copa do Brasil in 2009, in addition to the Brazilians in 2005 and 2011. During this time, he added some loans, until he left in 2012 Bruno Octávio retired in 2014, aged 29, due to injuries. The last club he passed by was Marcílio Dias.

Carlos Alberto

Retired since 2019, the lateral was even hired as a commentator for Fox and SBT. In 2007 and 2008, it was not used much. He played in just 23 matches, scored a single goal and was Brazilian Champion of Serie B. Afterwards, he played for Fluminense, Werder Bremen, São Paulo, Botafogo, Vasco, Grêmio, Bahia, Goiás, Figueirense, Athletico and Boavista-RJ.

Vampeta

The game against Grêmio was his last match for Corinthians. Despite this, he won several titles with Timão, such as Paulista in 2003, Tournament Rio-São Paulo in 2002, Copa do Brasil 2002, World Cup 2000, Paulista 1999, Brasileirão 1999 and Brasileirão 1998. São Jorge Park club, retired from Juventus.

Everton Ribeiro

After going up for the good Copinha in 2007, Éverton continued with Corinthians for the Serie B dispute, but was little used. Thus, the player had spells at São Caetano, Coritiba, Cruzeiro, Al-Ahli and, since 2017, he has played for Flamengo, where he piled up titles. In addition, the midfielder has been playing for the Brazilian team.

Clodoaldo

Acting as a technical assistant for a team in Colombia, Clodoaldo made his last appearance for Corinthians against Grêmio. The former player played for Pohang Steelers, Náutico, Santo André, Figueirense, Estoril, Araguaína, Americana, Uberaba, Metropolitano, Cruzeiro-RS and Depor.

Lulinha

At 31, Lulinha is a player for Montedio Yamagata, from Japan. After relegation, he stayed at the club and was part of the champion squad of Série B, Copa do Brasil and Paulistão 2009, even without many opportunities. He was on loan for three years, until, at the end of 2012, his contract was terminated. He has worked in Ceará, Red Bull Brasil, Botafogo, Mogi Mirim, Porhang Steelers, Al Sharjah, Pafos FC and Júbilo Iwata.

Heverton

He remained at Corinthians only until the 2008 Paulista, when he moved to Portuguesa. In 2013, the midfielder was pivotal in one of the biggest controversies in Brazilian football. After entering the field even suspended, Portuguesa lost four points and was relegated, even with a lot of war against Fluminense. He didn’t join any other club after that and, since 2020, he has played for Sobradinho.

maple

Always Ready player, he is one more on the list that played for Corinthians for the last time against Grêmio. Was released after 34 matches and five goals. In Brazil, he played for Sport. Then, he played for Terek Grozny, from Russia, Oriente Petrolero and Bolivar, both Bolivian clubs.

José Ailton

Retired since 2011, the player left Corinthians after the 2007 Brazilian nationally marked negatively. The midfielder committed the penalty that gave Nautico the victory during the competition. He played seven games, three draws and four defeats. He defended, after Timão, the Catholic University, O’Higgins, León, Veracruz and Joseense.

