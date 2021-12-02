Leila’s promise could define Abel Ferreira’s future at Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure

After winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Palmeiras now hopes as soon as possible to settle the continuity of Abel Ferreira. The permanence of the Portuguese coach on Brazilian soil is still a real question. At first, the distance from the family would be the great obstacle.

However, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, there is also another important aspect in Abel Ferreira’s final decision.

“One thing that is clear to me, not only in relation to information, but also the feeling, that Abel only stays at Palmeiras with an appreciation. Regardless of having a contract until December 2022 and with the possibility to renew. The big question is that Abel made it clear in conversations with people close to him that he only stays at Palmeiras… I mean, he doesn’t just stay, but he also expects a great appreciation”, said Bruno to the Band Sports channel.

“Leila herself, as soon as she won the election, made it very clear to him that she would have the contract valued in case of a Libertadores title. I don’t know if it’s in relation to time, but financially speaking it will have a significant increase. If there is no such increase, which I think is unlikely since she has promised and is going to comply, it will remain in this way at least until June”, he completes.

“If Leila puts what she promised on the table, Abel could become the best paid coach in South America. . The information I have is that he is also considering terminating the contract amicably and staying put until he paints an interesting offer from Europe”, he concluded.

Maurício Galiotte, current president of Palmeiras, told Rádio Bandeirantes that Abel Ferreira would like to continue working in Verdão. The two even talk about the chance to bring the coach’s family to live in Brazil.

