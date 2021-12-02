Less than 60% of health professionals have been immunized against the flu

Vaccination coverage in Salvador is 58% of the population that makes up the target audience, estimated at 721 thousand people
Less than 60% of health workers have been immunized against the flu, according to the Coordination of Immunization of Salvador. Vaccination coverage in Salvador is 58% of the population that makes up the target audience, estimated at more than 721,000 people.
“Some priority groups, such as children, reached 70%. Health workers are left with less than 60%. However, in relation to the general population, we vaccinated almost 300 thousand people in the capital. In other words, the general population joined in when the vaccine was released”, explained immunization coordinator Doiane Lemos to TV Bahia.
The reason for the low adherence by workers is unknown, and the coordinator says that the vaccination schedule was followed according to the Ministry of Health guidelines. “We fulfilled the entire schedule of the Influenza campaign, at the time that the Ministry of Health Health established the period of occurrence. We carried out vaccination for priority groups and, as of July 5th, as proposed by the Ministry, it was opened to the general population”, he explained.
To prevent an outbreak of the flu as is happening in Rio De Janeiro, where more than 6,000 cases were registered in the last week alone, Secretary Leo Prates requested 100,000 extra doses of the vaccine against the virus from the State Health Department and the Ministry of Health .
“The objective is to supply our stations to vaccinate as many people as possible and thus reduce complications, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from influenza virus infections. Vaccination is also critical at this time to reduce the burden on health services in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. We made an official letter addressed to the state and federal instances highlighting the relevance of the theme for the prompt supply of our stocks”, highlighted the secretary.
The Immunization coordinator highlighted that the stock with 100,000 extra doses is valid only for serving children, and adults must wait for a new announcement from the city hall before heading to the posts. However, the residual balance of the vaccine still in stock in the city of Salvador continues to be offered to the public aged 06 months or over at health posts throughout the city, from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8am to 4pm. You must present your ID or take your vaccination card.
Where to get vaccinated: check out the vaccination posts
Itapuã Sanitary District
São Cristóvão Basic Health Unit
USF Vila Verde
USF Vila Nova Hope
Pau da Lima Health District
Family Health Unit (USF) Canabrava
Pires da Veiga Basic Health Unit (UBS)
Itapagipe Sanitary District
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Minister Alkimin
Family Health Unit (USF) São José de Baixo
Cabula Health District
Family Health Unit (USF) Pernambuezinho
Brotas Health District
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Manoel Vitorino
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Cosme de Farias
Sanitary District Historic Center
Carlos Gomes Multicenter
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Santo Antônio
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Esteves Cardoso (Barbalho)
Barra/Rio Vermelho Health District
Adriano Pondé Multicenter (Amaralina)
Boca do Rio Health District
Pituaçu Family Health Unit (USF)
Family Health Unit (USF) Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul)
Cajazeiras Sanitary District
Family Health Unit (USF) Yolanda Pires
São Caetano/Valéria Sanitary District
Family Health Unit (USF) Antônio Lazarotto
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Laranjeiras
Liberty Health District
Liberty Multicenter
Basic Health Unit (UBS) Maria Conceição Santiago Imbassahy (16th Center)
Family Health Unit (USF) IAPI
Family Health Unit (USF) Santa Mônica
Basic Health Unit (UBS) São Judas Tadeu
Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter (Freedom)
Suburb Health District
Family Health Unit (USF) Beira Mangue
Family Health Unit (USF) Itacaranha
Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos 2
Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos I
Alto do Cruzeiro Family Health Unit (USF)
Family Health Unit (USF) Alto da Terezinha
Family Health Unit (USF) New Constituent
Family Health Unit (USF) Vila Fraternidade
Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 1
Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 2
Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 3
Family Health Unit (USF) São Tomé de Paripe
Family Health Unit (USF) Beats Heart
Family Health Unit (USF) Estrada da Cocisa
*With guidance from deputy reporting chief Monique Lôbo