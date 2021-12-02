Less than 60% of health professionals have been immunized against the flu

Less than 60% of health workers have been immunized against the flu, according to the Coordination of Immunization of Salvador. Vaccination coverage in Salvador is 58% of the population that makes up the target audience, estimated at more than 721,000 people.

“Some priority groups, such as children, reached 70%. Health workers are left with less than 60%. However, in relation to the general population, we vaccinated almost 300 thousand people in the capital. In other words, the general population joined in when the vaccine was released”, explained immunization coordinator Doiane Lemos to TV Bahia.

The reason for the low adherence by workers is unknown, and the coordinator says that the vaccination schedule was followed according to the Ministry of Health guidelines. “We fulfilled the entire schedule of the Influenza campaign, at the time that the Ministry of Health Health established the period of occurrence. We carried out vaccination for priority groups and, as of July 5th, as proposed by the Ministry, it was opened to the general population”, he explained.

To prevent an outbreak of the flu as is happening in Rio De Janeiro, where more than 6,000 cases were registered in the last week alone, Secretary Leo Prates requested 100,000 extra doses of the vaccine against the virus from the State Health Department and the Ministry of Health .

“The objective is to supply our stations to vaccinate as many people as possible and thus reduce complications, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from influenza virus infections. Vaccination is also critical at this time to reduce the burden on health services in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. We made an official letter addressed to the state and federal instances highlighting the relevance of the theme for the prompt supply of our stocks”, highlighted the secretary.

The Immunization coordinator highlighted that the stock with 100,000 extra doses is valid only for serving children, and adults must wait for a new announcement from the city hall before heading to the posts. However, the residual balance of the vaccine still in stock in the city of Salvador continues to be offered to the public aged 06 months or over at health posts throughout the city, from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8am to 4pm. You must present your ID or take your vaccination card.

Where to get vaccinated: check out the vaccination posts

Itapuã Sanitary District

São Cristóvão Basic Health Unit

USF Vila Verde

USF Vila Nova Hope

Pau da Lima Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Canabrava

Pires da Veiga Basic Health Unit (UBS)

Itapagipe Sanitary District

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Minister Alkimin

Family Health Unit (USF) São José de Baixo

Cabula Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Pernambuezinho

Brotas Health District

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Manoel Vitorino

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Cosme de Farias

Sanitary District Historic Center

Carlos Gomes Multicenter

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Santo Antônio

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Esteves Cardoso (Barbalho)

Barra/Rio Vermelho Health District

Adriano Pondé Multicenter (Amaralina)

Boca do Rio Health District

Pituaçu Family Health Unit (USF)

Family Health Unit (USF) Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul)

Cajazeiras Sanitary District

Family Health Unit (USF) Yolanda Pires

São Caetano/Valéria Sanitary District

Family Health Unit (USF) Antônio Lazarotto

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Laranjeiras

Liberty Health District

Liberty Multicenter

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Maria Conceição Santiago Imbassahy (16th Center)

Family Health Unit (USF) IAPI

Family Health Unit (USF) Santa Mônica

Basic Health Unit (UBS) São Judas Tadeu

Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter (Freedom)

Suburb Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Beira Mangue

Family Health Unit (USF) Itacaranha

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos 2

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos I

Alto do Cruzeiro Family Health Unit (USF)

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto da Terezinha

Family Health Unit (USF) New Constituent

Family Health Unit (USF) Vila Fraternidade

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 1

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 2

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 3

Family Health Unit (USF) São Tomé de Paripe

Family Health Unit (USF) Beats Heart

Family Health Unit (USF) Estrada da Cocisa

*With guidance from deputy reporting chief Monique Lôbo