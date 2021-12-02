Lighten skin blemishes: see here, what are the top 3 natural foods

There are several reasons that cause spots on the skin, among them, acne, sun exposure without the use of sunscreen, stress and hormonal problems. However, this is an issue that ends up bothering a lot, especially women. Therefore, this Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Portal homemade tricks, will share with you, the 3 main natural foods to lighten skin blemishes.

Some products, when used frequently, can even eliminate the skin blemishes that bother women so much. In addition, the very expensive products that we buy from the best cosmetic brands use natural products in the composition. So see then what are the 3 main natural foods to lighten the skin.

3 natural foods to lighten the skin

A natural product that is easy to plant and have at home is the aloe, which is also known as aloe vera. Its main components are enzymes that nourish the skin naturally, and amino acids that treat and promote healing, and natural skin whitening. Its use is very simple, just remove the gel from the aloe leaves and use it directly on the stains, leaving it to act for about 3 minutes. Then rinse and repeat the procedure daily.

This natural food to lighten the skin is well known, even, there are countless cosmetics that have it in the composition. Cucumber is rich in vitamins A, C and E, acting to minimize the spots on the skin. Its use is also very simple, as you just cut it in slices and use it directly on the blemishes, it is also an excellent ally to lighten dark circles.

another excellent natural food to lighten skin blemishes, it’s coffee, we’ve already taught you how to make facial masks with this ingredient. For blemishes, you can apply the coffee grounds directly to the skin or add honey, and make an effective mask. Use at least twice a week.

Now that you know what the 3 main foods to lighten skin blemishes, Then, see a video on Patrícia Elias’ YouTube channel, with a recipe for a magic powder with aloe.

