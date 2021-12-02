Live, Ana Maria Braga discovers that her friend didn’t invite her to a wedding | Television

Ana Maria Braga he is a figure that tends to yield several issues as a result of the pearls he ends up releasing live or even because of attitudes that generate controversy on social networks. This time it was no different, because the presenter couldn’t hide her surprise when she found out, during the presentation of her program, that her friend hadn’t even told her that she had gotten married.

This Wednesday morning (01), Ana Maria went through a situation which left her completely shocked. While presenting the painting “Ana’s Feed”, in the company of Ju Massaoka, her reporter, the presenter of “Mais Você” was surprised to learn about her colleague’s wedding and did not think twice before questioning the reason why the journalist did not. informed about the marriage.

“Did you get married what day?”, He asked Ana Maria visibly surprised by the news. “I got married! I married in hiding”, revealed the reporter of the daily program of Rede Globo. Still impacted by the discovery of the information, the presenter said that she was not believing that her friend omitted from her such an important event in her life: “And you didn’t tell me? I can’t believe it… You didn’t at least tell me”.

already knowing of information that left her without a reaction, Ana Maria congratulated the reporter on her marriage and insisted on giving her colleague a big hug. The blonde also recalled the times she met the journalist: “Congratulations! How cool… It’s just that we followed it from the first moment. She worked with me on something else. I don’t know how she ended up here, even”.

The presenter revealed to viewers the entire struggle of Ju, who had to postpone several plans due to the new coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the whole world: “She was going to get engaged, she was going to get married, she was going to move from Brazil to Canada, where her ex-fiancé, current husband, lives. Then came the pandemic, Patrick stayed there and she stayed here for over a year. I would look at her and say: ‘What now’? She said: ‘I don’t know’”.

Ana wasted no time and immediately asked the reporter how her life would be after marriage: “There, now I find out about it… I knew she had Patrick there and she was here, thank God. And now with this marriage, what will happen?”. Faced with the question, Massaoka replied: “I got married and, for now, I’m still here and he’s still there. However, the borders are open, he is vaccinated and so am I, so he manages to come more often. He’s already getting here”

Finally, Ana Maria Braga insisted on demonstrating her happiness for the reporter and said that she suffered along with her friend during all this time when the couple had to stay away: “I’m very proud of this girl that I saw being born somewhere else and now it’s sprouting here, or rather, it’s already bearing fruit and everything else. I’m very proud and happy, because we suffered a lot in this newcomer with this distance”.