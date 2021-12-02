Lívia Andrade recalls an unusual procedure: ‘A liter of coffee in toba’ | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Lívia Andrade, presenter

Lívia Andrade, 38, revealed on Tuesday (30) an embarrassing situation that she went through when undergoing a treatment. According to the presenter, to perform this procedure, the clinic’s professional needed to put – through a hose – 1 liter of coffee in her anus.

“I have allergies, rosacea. It’s very complicated, it’s an inflammatory process and you have to live with it. [Entretanto], there comes a time when I took antibiotics and it didn’t solve it and I had to look for an alternative treatment. I was in that end-of-the-year madness, it starts to break down. As I was in this bunch of recording, I needed to do it at another clinic, it’s a muscle injection, a serum with ozone and [um procedimento no] heard. Okay, it’s an extremely expensive treatment. The first crisis I had was R$ 20 thousand! We pray, light candles… everything for health”, began Lívia, participating in “Que História É Essa”.

However, due to the schedule of professional appointments, Andrade had to change the clinic in which he was used to being treated. Thus, upon arriving at the unknown establishment, after all the bureaucratic procedures, she was directed to the room where the procedure would be performed in the ear. “There was a robe hanging, one of those from a really fancy hotel. I dressed to make a mess in my ear, ok?”, she reported,

Then Livia said that she smelled a familiar scent. “I said: this coffee smell is delicious (…) and she said: ‘you can stand aside’. Then I looked, it was a very different coffee pot, but you never know”, said the ex- hired from the SBT, who was soon informed that she would perform an enema. “‘So love, I’m going to put a liter of coffee inside you for the toba’. I didn’t know what to say. I’m shaking people. I had already paid, it was expensive. I felt almost like a gun to my head,” he continued .

Lívia Andrade, then, told that the nurse introduced the coffee through a hose. After that, the professional stated that the liquid had to remain inside the body for at least 15 minutes. About this, the presenter said it was a suffocating period. “When it was four minutes, there was a contraction. And I was like: ‘love, are you going to stay there?’. When it was seven minutes I thought I was going to give birth there,” she said between laughs. “I let it happen, took a shower, put on my clothes and left introspectively. I closed it, my shoulder dropped. I got into my car and silence. I didn’t even turn on the sound”, he concluded.