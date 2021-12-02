Lívia Andrade reveals that she made “chuca” of coffee: ‘A liter inside my toba’

Last Tuesday (30), the presenter Livia Andrade told an unusual personal information during the program ‘Que História é Essa Porchat’.

During the interview with Grupo Globo channel, Livia he stated that he underwent an unusual treatment. “I have allergies, rosacea. It’s very complicated, it’s an inflammatory process and you have to live with it”, he began.

“There came a time when I took antibiotics and it didn’t solve it and I had to look for an alternative treatment. I was in that end-of-the-year madness, it starts to break down. As I was in this bunch of recording, I needed to do it at another clinic, it’s a muscle injection, a serum with ozone and [um procedimento no] heard. Okay, it’s an extremely expensive treatment. The first crisis I had was R$ 20 thousand! We pray, light candles… everything for health”, he said.

The trip to the initial clinic needed to be modified, as the presenter’s schedule was full. She revealed that she went to another location, took the IV, the injection and went to a room where she believed she would perform the procedure in the ear. “There was a robe hanging, one of those from a really fancy hotel. Dress up to make a ‘mess’ in the ear? Okay,” he continued.

Second Livia, she put on her robe and started to smell coffee. “I said: this coffee smell is delicious (…) and she said: ‘you can stay aside’. Then I looked, it was a coffee pot that was very different from the usual one, but you never know”, he said.

Surprisingly, Livia was advised by the establishment’s attendant of how the procedure would be done. “So love, I’m going to put a liter of coffee inside you by the toba. I didn’t know what to say. I’m shaking people [agora] [para contar]. I had already paid, it was expensive. I felt like I had a gun to my head”, he confessed.

The presenter continued by saying that the attendant introduced the coffee through a hose. She needed to keep the fluid inside her body for at least 15 minutes. “When it was four minutes, there was a contraction. And I: ‘love, stay there’. When it was seven minutes I thought I was going to give birth there”, she revealed. Livia he also ended the report saying that he completed the procedure and left the scene in his car.

