Luísa gets screwed with Samuel’s arrest and becomes Borges’ target. TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will do badly with the arrest of Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The Countess of Barral will become the target of police chief Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) and will have to testify to the police about the engineer’s false manumission in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the next few chapters, the good guy will be arrested at the altar on the day of his wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) after Tonico (Alexandre Nero) discovers that the boy is his half-brother. Dom Pedro 2º’s mistress (Selton Mello), then, will become suspect of having helped the former captive.

“Mr. Tonico Rocha, from now on referred to as a witness, claims to have seen it, at the time of the murder of Colonel Ambrósio [Roberto Bomfim], Samuel dos Anjos, whose real name is Jorge da Silva, with the lady, in his carriage, heading to Rio de Janeiro. Will you confirm it?” Borges will begin.

Luísa will confirm. “At that moment, the lady presented a letter of manumission saying that Samuel was a former slave freed by his father”, will add the delegate. The noblewoman will nod once more in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

“It so happens that the accused is not Samuel dos Anjos, but da Silva. This letter, therefore, is false. The question is: who forged this letter of freedom? Was it you?”, the policeman will question, leaving the ex- Princess teacher in shock.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

