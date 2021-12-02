Lula’s interview with Mano Brown is the most listened to podcast in Brazil in 2021

posted on 12/01/2021 7:51 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Twitter @manobrown)

The participation of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the podcast Mano a Mano, presented by rapper Mano Brown, was the most heard program on Spotify Brasil in 2021.

In a frank conversation with the rapper, Lula admitted mistakes made by PT governments, spoke about the “whiteness” of the Brazilian left and tried to reconnect with the country’s youth. “My generation sees you as a candidate who has lost three elections, while the younger generation sees you as a president. You almost performed a miracle in Brazil, but young people don’t know you yet”, said Brown. “Or they know me from the last lies told”, Lula amended.

One of the highlights of the episode is when the rapper remembers his participation in a rally with Fernando Haddad (PT), in Rio de Janeiro, during the second round of the 2018 elections. to the PT and ended up being booed by those present.

“I came to represent myself and not represent anyone. I don’t like the party atmosphere, and the blindness that affects there (on Bolsonaro’s side) affects here too. It has over 30 million votes of difference, it has no margin to achieve. I’m not pessimistic, I’m realistic,” said the rapper.

Brown explained the attitude. “When I got there, I realized that we had lost the election. I looked at the audience and didn’t see the people who put Lula in office. I didn’t see the black mass. I saw faithful militancy, but not mine. That revolted me, because I saw that we had failed there. I was in the mood for a wake, because I knew that defeat was fatal for the favela. After I went downstairs, the blacks who were working thanked me. That knotted my head,” he told the president.

Lula replied to the rapper, saying that he read the speech and saw the truth in it. “I think it’s great when people are real and give a reality check. Your speech in 2018 is the blunt truth. The PT forgot its original discourse, which sought to give a voice to the oppressed people. I didn’t come from above to talk to those below. I came from below and this has always made the party different”, declared the former president.

One of the main subjects of the program was the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Lula said that the president does not seem to be part of the right-wing ideological camp. “What’s happening in Brazil is not a dispute between the right and the left. It’s between fascists and democracy. Bolsonaro is not from the right. He has to be analyzed more for Hitler and Mussolini than for a guy on the right. Because he doesn’t think . He doesn’t build a thought, he builds nonsense. You don’t see a whole sentence of him saying something useful, it’s just nonsense,” said the PT member.

Through social networks, Lula and Mano Brown shared stories about the podcast’s success and celebrated. “Always in the mines”, wrote the rapper.

Check out the most listened to podcasts in Brazil in 2021

Top 5 most listened to podcast episodes in 2021

#01 Head to Head – Mano Brown receives Lula

#02 Devotionals – Gabriela Rocha – 06 – Wait in the Lord and Trust

#03 Primocast – PrimoCast 112 – What is happening with Brazil? A chat with Paulo Guedes

#04 Head to Head – Mano Brown receives Dr. Drauzio Varella

#05 Patient 63 – Episode 1: The Story I Grow Up With

Top 5 most listened to podcasts on Spotify in 2021

#01 Today Horoscope

#02 Head to Head

#03 Flow Podcast

#04 Primocast

#05 Breakfast