Maiara and Maraisa pay homage to Marília Mendonça with a cap at the airport

Maiara and Maraisa were in Rio de Janeiro this week to record participation in “Fantástico”. They will be in the attraction together with Gustavo, brother of the queen of suffering, which will release a posthumous song with the singer this Friday (3).

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE ‘PATROAS’ PROJECT AFTER MARÍLIA MENDONÇA’S DEATH?

Businessman Wander Oliveira, owner of the Work Show company, responsible for managing Marília’s career, confirmed that the project “Festival das Patroas” will continue, but it has not yet been defined how the spectacle will take shape after the tragedy. The statements were made in an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

“We don’t know the format yet, I still need to talk to Mrs. Ruth [mãe de Marília], I still need to talk to Murilo [Huff, ex-namorado], which are people linked to Marília, Leo [filho], to understand what their desire is, we can’t do anything that isn’t the family’s wish“, he pointed out.

Oliveira also did not rule out using technology to reproduce Marília’s image for the public during the festival., but noted that the possibility is not yet confirmed. “I’m just playing with an idea, it’s not right,” he soothed.