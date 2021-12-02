Man has no reaction when he learns that he kept a fragment more valuable than gold

This case happened in 2015 in a park near Melbourne, where there was a gold rush in the country in the 19th century

One man was completely unresponsive to learn that a strange stone he kept at home was actually an extremely valuable meteor fragment.

In 2015, Australian David Hole was looking for gold in a park near Melboune — the site was the site of a feverish gold rush in the country in mid-19th century Australia. Information is from R7.

During his searches, Hole found a rock that he thought was gold, but he was unable to remove the outer layer and kept it at home all this time.

He tried everything to remove at least one splinter of the mineral: drills, hammers and even threw rock hard on the ground, but the resistance and the “very unusual” weight of 17 kg of the rock made the prospector very curious.

After a visit to the Melbourne Museum, a pair of geologists discovered that it was something far more rare and valuable than gold.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, in 37 years of checking the museum, this is the third meteor fragment identified by geologist Dermot Henry, the local expert.

According to tests, the meteorite fragment is 4.6 billion years old and has been on Earth for at least a thousand years. This type of material is valuable and appreciated by many industries. The newspaper did not reveal how much the rock might be worth in the local market.