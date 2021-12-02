Manchester City game: where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City in the Premier League

This Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, another live football match will take place between Aston Villa and Manchester City for the English Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, from 5:15 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Manchester City playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN and Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Aston Villa and Manchester City) already have their probable lineups.

Factsheet – Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Match Aston Villa vs Manchester City Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/01/2021 at 5:15 pm Streaming ESPN and Star+ Objective Premier League round 14 Stadium Villa Park Local Birmingham-ING Aston Villa Lineup Konsa, Mings, Luiz, Ings, Martinez, Targett, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins and Cash. Manchester City lineup Dias, Stones, Rodri, Jesus, Ederson, Zinchenko, Silva, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling and Cancelo. Modality English Championship Progress Break

Premier League champions have not looked back since being stunned by Crystal Palace at Etihad last month and have never really looked into trouble in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over fourth-placed West Ham, something that Hammers xGF emphasizes of only 0.2.

This is a side of the city that just doesn’t give up too many big chances, though they do well to do the same at Villa Park against a side of Aston Villa that looks revitalized since Steven Gerrard joined.

Two wins and no goals conceded is a good start for Gerrard, as Villa lost five on the jump when he entered.

