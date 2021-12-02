Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick wants to sign Haaland, says newspaper

Manchester United intends to enter the fight for the hiring of Erling Haaland. Seeking reinforcements for the sequence of the season, the English want to take the striker out of Borussia Dortmund and are counting on the arrival of coach Ralf Rangnick to seduce the Norwegian.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the new coach of United would have asked the direction of the club to open talks to take Haaland to Old Trafford. The English know it won’t be easy to close a deal with Dortmund’s jewel, especially given the strong competition from other giants like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manchester United’s trump card may lie in the new technical commander. Rangnick knows Haaland and his family well, and the good relationship would be the English club’s differential in the battle to hire the 21-year-old. It was the coach who convinced the striker to sign with RB Salzburg in 2019, when he was director of the Austrian club.

Haaland has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2024, but has a clause that lowers his severance penalty to €75 million (£467 million) at the end of the current season. With the reduction in value, the competition to get it out of Germany will be great.

The striker continues to build up his good numbers for Borussia Dortmund. In the 11 matches played so far, Haaland has scored 14 goals and given three assists, continuing as the team’s main player.