Manchester United’s new coach’s curious method of punishing players

Coach has had a method of punishing players since the time of RB Leipzig and will use it at Manchester United
Advertised as interim technician of the Manchester United until the end of the season, Ralph Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford and in a few days already implemented a controversial way to punish athletes.
The German pulled out of his hat an old tactic that he had already used in the times he trained the RB Leipzig: a wheel in which ‘punishes’ athletes.
The curious method has ‘punishments’ ranging from stuffing balls and cleaning up practice materials until you’re tour guide for Old Trafford introducing the Theater of Dreams locker room.
But, not everything on the wheel is negative. If the athlete is lucky, may fall into the ‘Get Lucky’ field and not receive any penalty.
See below the fields that athletes can be ‘drawn’ in Ralf Rangnick’s Wheel of Unfortune:
Ball wizard: fill and clean training materials
Academy coach: train one of the youth teams
Get lucky: no punishment
Mowing the grass at the training center
Wear a pink shirt and a ballet skirt
Bartender: make drinks for post-workout players
Working at the club’s official store
Cook: serving salad in the cafeteria
Kit man: washing shirts and cleats
Bus helper: pack the delegation’s materials and bags on the bus
Buying gifts for employees
With 18 points in the table of Premier League, Manchester United occupies the 10th placing. You red devils are five points from the arsenal, rival of this fifth (2) and first club within the classification zone for European competitions.