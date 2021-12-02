Map task force seizes 350 tons of organic fertilizers

A task force from the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) seized more than 350 tons and 25,000 liters of organic and mineral fertilizers and 12 tons of product with a pesticide function. The action, carried out last week, took place in the southern region of Minas Gerais (MG) with the aim of inspecting and identifying the sale of irregular products, as well as unregistered production.

27 production establishments, one commercial establishment and two registered laboratories were inspected. As a precautionary measure, 12 embargo terms were issued for the adjustment of establishments to current legislation.

“The seizure of fertilizers can be motivated by several factors, from irregular identification or storage in an unauthorized location, to fraud or product counterfeiting”, reports the head of the Fertilizer, Correctives and Inoculant Inspection Division, Laucir Rodrigues Gonçalves.

The inspected products were sampled to verify compliance with their warranties. A total of 78 samples are representative of mineral fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers and organomineral fertilizers and will be analyzed at the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories of Recife (LFDA-PE) and Goiás (LFDA-GO).

Federal agricultural tax auditors from Bahia, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraná and São Paulo participated in the operation.