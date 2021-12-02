Marvel Aims For The Future And Villain Debuts In Episode With Epic Battle · TV News

New Disney+ series, Gavião Arqueiro had its third episode aired this Wednesday (1st) and told its most epic battle so far. The adventure starring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) not only debuted their new villain, but began to look to the future of the Marvel Universe after the attraction ended.

Entitled Echos (Ecos, in free translation), the new episode is a clear reference to the character Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), introduced in the final moments of the previous one. The Marvel series introduces her as a villain and leader of the Warm Gang. In the comics, however, the character wears the mantle of the heroine Echo.

Echo is one of the few deaf Marvel heroines in the comics and has a solo series in development for the studio. After Agatha: House of Harkness, it will be the newest spin-off of MCU attractions exclusive to Disney+.

The very story of Maya’s introduction to the series suggests what could happen in the future of the Marvel Universe. In the comics, the heroine also wears Ronin’s mantle after Clint Barton assumes the identity of Hawkeye again. Because it is Ronin’s uniform that makes the fate of the two characters intersect in the attraction.

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez

The series reveals that it was Clint, with the identity of Ronin, who killed Maya’s father and several of Maya’s allies years before the events of Gavião Arqueiro. For fans who have forgotten the MCU timeline, the archery expert abandoned the Avengers after losing his entire family in defeat to Thanos in Infinite War (2018). Overcome with rage, he began traveling the world with the intention of murdering people involved in the crime.

Clint’s attitude sparked the plot of the series. Upon seeing Kate dressed in Ronin’s uniform, Maya had her henchmen kidnap the pair for answers. With sequences that navigate between humor and great action scenes, the battle between heroes and villains was the best in Gavião Arqueiro so far.

In addition to the ability to laugh at itself — the series constantly jokes about the fact that Clint Barton is not a popular Avenger — the production hits comic book fans’ hearts hard with numerous references. From the name of the one-eyed dog to the original Gavião Arqueiro uniform, Disney knows by heart how to please its audience.

Halfway through its trajectory, the series has the chemistry between Renner and Hailee as its greatest quality. The almost father-daughter relationship shows how Kate needs a fatherly reference and looks to Clint for her perfect role model. The hero, however, still bears the blame for his actions as Ronin and doesn’t see himself up to being an example for anyone.

Straight to the point, Gavião Arqueiro closes his third episode with a new provocation about who is the great villain of the plot. Clint knows there is someone above Maya, while Kate tries to prove Jack’s (Tony Dalton) connection to Armand’s (Simon Callow) death. As in the comic book the character uses the identity of the villain Swordsman, it is likely that more surprises will arise in the coming weeks.

