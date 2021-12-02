Marvel, Dazn and More: Apple Names 15 Best Apps of the Year; see the list – 12/02/2021

Apple announced today (2) the 15 App Store Award 2021 winning apps, a sort of “Apps Oscar” for the best programs available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and computers running macOS.

Among the winners are apps League of Legends, Marvel, Among Us (all three for games), Bumble (for relationships) and Canva (for image editing).

The choice of the 15 programs was made by the team of App Store content editors around the world — the company’s employees responsible for highlighting programs on the store’s home page. The winners each won a trophy in the shape of the company’s app store icon.

Criteria and who are awarded

To win the award, the program must “deliver exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design and positive cultural impact,” according to Apple. It didn’t have to be released in 2021.

The winner of the main award, for “iPhone app of the year”, for example, brings together content that has been in the App Store for a decade: it is Toca Life World, an expansion of the games from the “Toca Life” series that allows the player create and customize a virtual world full of custom activities.

Another award-winning app was Dazn, a live sports streaming service, available in Brazil for starting at R$19.90 per month, which won in the category of best app for Apple TV.

Among the games, highlights were “League of Legends: Wild Rift”, a competitive online game that was voted best of the year for the iPhone; and “Marvel Future Revolution”, another multiplayer action game that won in the iPad category.

Apple also picked a few featured shows that captured the year’s trend, which for the company was “connection.”

“The aim is to identify a movement that has had a lasting impact on people’s lives and recognize the apps and games that have stood out at this time,” the brand says in a statement.

See the full list of winners below (some are not available in Brazil).

Best Apps:

Best game apps:

Trend of the year (connection):