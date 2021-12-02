Matrix 4 | Pre-sale starts on the 9th; original will return to theaters

THE Warner Bros. announced that the pre-sale of tickets for Matrix Resurrections will start in Brazil on the day December 9th – but that wasn’t the only news from the studio.

the classic matrix, originally released in 1999, it will also return to the big screen as a warm-up for the fourth film. The film will be shown for the first time on IMAX in theaters, remaining on screen between days 9 and December 15th.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix and its sequences, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, together grossed US$1.6 billion at the world box office. Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

