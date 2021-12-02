Mayra Cardi moves away from social media after revealing Burnout Syndrome: ‘I’m exhausted’ | celebrities

Rio – Mayra Cardi surprised her fans this Wednesday by announcing that she will be away from social media for a while. Through a long outburst, the weight-loss coach said she has Burnout Syndrome, a disorder caused by extreme work-related exhaustion, and that she no longer feels comfortable showing her routine.

“I’ve always been the one who just goes… even because when our world is always in danger, always unstable or falling all the time…. You have two choices, sit and watch it all come crashing down while you complain and cry, or just run and go as fast as you can and without looking back. For the first time in my life my world is stable, too stable and I realized that everything is so stable that I don’t even know how to live like this, I didn’t even learn to live and not even liking it,” began Mayra.

In her report, she said she has Burnout Syndrome. “At the same time running for so many years I’m tired, really exhausted, with burnout as I’ve reported here a few months ago… but I don’t know how to walk, I didn’t learn to walk, I just know how to run, really fast! So I realize now that the time has come to stop, really stop! It’s necessary to evaluate everything, see what makes sense and what doesn’t…. Zero life, and calmly decide for the first time where my next steps will be!”, he added.

Mayra, who has always shared her routine with her followers, said she is uncomfortable posting this type of content at the moment. “I’ve been feeling really uncomfortable around here, how am I going to show you something that’s under construction? You know a house you’ve always loved but suddenly became too small for your new life? That’s me! I don’t know if I’m moving or if I’m going to renovate this one, but during this period of renovation or even moving, it’s bricks, dust or boxes everywhere… I came here to ask permission to finish my move without an audience, let me decide where and what furniture goes or stays… . And at the end when everything is ready to start again, I invite you to participate in my new version…”.

Finally, Arthur Aguiar’s wife asked her fans for a break. “After all when we’re under renovation, everything seems messy, pointless, endless and no one can be comfortable! You guys deserve the best I can ever deliver, I’m so grateful to you for everything I am and everything I have, and that’s exactly why this care and affection of removing me with my mess! See you soon! I need at least a few days without a cell phone! And, as always, I will never lie to you, because lying to you is lying to me, making me a slave to a character who doesn’t bench. Kisses off,” he wrote.