Mercado Pago launches Bitcoin and Ethereum purchase and sale service through the app

Users of Mercado Pago, Mercado Livre’s digital wallet, have already started to receive the function of buying and selling cryptocurrencies directly through the application, the company informed this Thursday (2).

The service, carried out in partnership with the American company Paxos, will be gradually released throughout December and the minimum value for the negotiation of digital currencies will be R$1.

Paxos will manage cryptography and escrow for Mercado Pago users in an agreement similar to its integration with PayPal in late 2020 – a service that has been widely seen as accelerating the spread of cryptocurrencies in the US and other countries.

The system will only allow the purchase, storage and sale of cryptocurrencies, and in this beginning of the project Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Pax Dollar (USDP) will be available for trading, the third being a stablecoin paired with the dollar.

With this, for the time being, users will not be able to use cryptos to make payments on Mercado Livre, for example, nor transfer balances to other digital wallets.

In a press conference, Oswaldo Gimenez, CEO of Mercado Pago, stated that there are plans to accept other digital currencies in the future, as well as other services.

Gimenez also explained why the company decided to start the project with cryptos in Brazil and not Argentina, the headquarters of Mercado Livre. According to him, the country is currently the company’s most relevant market, with the largest operation and a more advanced environment, becoming the best choice for the beginning of the service, which should expand to the rest of Latin America.

“We feel that crypto is a revolution in the financial world and we are happy to be able to offer this opportunity to our clients”, said the executive.

Túlio Oliveira, vice-president of Mercado Pago Brasil, pointed out that the company wants to be transparent when negotiating with cryptocurrencies. A fee of 2% will be charged on transactions, but, according to him, the price of digital currencies will be “fair”, without including exchange spreads, for example.

“It’s the easiest way to invest in these assets, with three clicks the user buys or sells”, explains Oliveira, emphasizing the user experience on the company’s platform.

The initiative comes about six months after Mercado Livre announced the purchase of US$ 7.8 million in Bitcoin as a treasury strategy, the first large company in Latin America to follow this path, inspired in the steps of Tesla, MicroStrategy , Square and other publicly traded.

