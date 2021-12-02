Merkel chooses punk icon music for her farewell | World

Angela Merkel is finally saying goodbye to her post as Federal Chancellor of Germany after 16 years in the country’s most important position. Although she will remain in office on an interim basis until the next chancellor is confirmed, which should happen soon, a ceremony will be held this Thursday night (22) in her honor.

The call Großer Zapfenstreich it is Germany’s most important military ceremony, and includes a procession of soldiers carrying torches, playing music and marching.

As with her predecessors, Merkel was asked to choose three songs for the military band to play.

Two shouldn’t be a surprise. One is the 18th century Christian hymn Großer Gott, wir loben dich (“Holy God, We Praise Your Name”), probably a nod to the Christian roots of his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and his family background – his father was a Protestant pastor.

The other is a popular song by the German singer Hildegard Knef, Für mich, soll’s rote Rosen regnen (“It must rain red roses for me”), which has a melancholy tune about teenage dreams and ambitions, and lyrics with lines like “I want it all or nothing.”

Anthem of punk legend Nina Hagen

However, a song chosen by the chancellor surprised many: the 1974 East German hit sung by punk rocker Nina Hagen, Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen (“You forgot the color film”).

Iconoclastic pop star from the then German Democratic Republic, Nina Hagen became a West German punk icon after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It is a unique musical choice, as Merkel rarely refers to her upbringing in East Germany, in the city of Templin, Brandenburg region. In her youth, she heard the song in which Hagen complains to her boyfriend that he only brought a black and white film to his vacation.

It was such a hit at the time that many who lived in the former East Germany still remember the lyrics, especially the famous phrase: “No one will believe how beautiful it was here.”

Although not censored by the government, the song was widely interpreted as a critique of the communist German Democratic Republic, where color film was a rare commodity.

The choice may indicate Merkel revealing her Ostalgie, the nostalgia of East Germany. Or maybe the chancellor is showing her good-natured side.

About 30 years ago, Merkel, then Minister for Women and Youth, met Nina Hagen on a TV show. During a discussion about drug addiction, Hagen attacked her on camera: “I’m sick of your lies, your hypocrisy,” the singer said. Merkel probably forgave her.

Military farewell with a long history

Farewell to German federal chancellors, presidents and defense ministers with a military ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. At the time, the ceremony in the military camps was marked by heavy drinking and gambling.

A routine had to be introduced to signal the end of the festivities. An officer or sergeant, accompanied by a drummer and a flutist, walked across the military field and tapped the taps of liquor barrels with his saber or stick, which meant that beer, spirits, or wine could no longer be served. Those who did not comply with the order were subject to severe punishment.

Over the years, Zapfenstreich has evolved into the ceremony it is today. However, some see it as an impertinent adherence to a symbolism that dates back to darker times.

When German soldiers returning from Afghanistan this year were greeted by a military procession of hundreds of soldiers wearing shiny steel helmets in front of the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament, for example, critics said it reminded them of Nazi marches.

Music lists from the past

In recent decades, a few musical requests have illuminated the ceremony. Former Defense Minister Thomas de Maiziere chose the 1985 hit Life is Life by the band Opus from his musical list – a song popular with Germans vacationing on the island of Majorca.

When President Christian Wulff had to resign after only 20 months in office due to a scandal, he was met with the irritating sound of vuvuzelas being played by spectators, expressing their disapproval. The Bundeswehr orchestra, the German Armed Forces, performed forcefully Somewhere Over The Rainbow in an attempt to muffle the noise.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder challenged the orchestra with the 1920s ballad Mack the Knife by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s The Threepenny Opera and George Gershwin’s Summertime. But he was also ridiculed for choosing Frank Sinatra’s classic My Way.

One song seems to be a favorite among outgoing politicians. The anthem Ode to Joy, by Ludwig van Beethoven. It has already been asked for three times, including by former German Defense Minister and current President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The conclusion of the lyrics to Hildegard Knef’s It Should Rain Red Roses For Me, one of the songs chosen by Merkel for her farewell ceremony, may indicate something about the chancellor’s hope for the future: “I must submit, be content … I still want to win; I want all or nothing”.

At 67, Merkel will retire from politics when he steps down as head of government. But if the lyrics of the song give any clues, the end of your journey is still a long way off.