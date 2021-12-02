Messias shines in Milan’s victory and asks: “I’m here because I deserved it. Enough of talking about fairy tales” | italian football

On his Champions debut, he scored the goal that gave Milan survival in the tournament . In his first-team debut, he was the first Brazilian to score two goals in the same game in a match for the Italian since Ronaldinho Gaucho, in 2010. Junior Messias’s start at the Milan giant is an exciting one. And he wants to focus on that story.

After scoring two beautiful goals in the 3-0 victory over Genoa (see the video below), the 30-year-old player asked everyone to focus on their future. And look at him for what he is: a striker for one of the biggest clubs in the world. And not just a Brazilian with a great history of overcoming difficulties.

“I’m here because I deserved it. Enough about the fairy tale and what I did. Now I want to talk about my football today and what I do today”, he declared, in an interview with ‘Sky Sports’.

From the floodplain to the Champions: see Junior Messias’ trajectory

See the Italian Championship table

Messiah refers to your unlikely trajectory in football. At 30, he only became a professional for five years. The Brazilian moved to Italy a decade ago and worked as a delivery boy in an appliance store. He started in Italian Serie D, then moved to Crotone and made his debut in the first division only at 29. Now he is at Milan. AND

– Every player has his story. Unfortunately, I arrived at Milan a little late (no pre-season). Perhaps, the injury occurred because of this. I arrived here and few wanted me. But with work, I’ve shown that I can stay here – guaranteed the striker, who went through the youth divisions at Cruzeiro before moving to Italy.

1 of 2 Junior Messias celebrates one of his two goals in Milan’s victory over Genoa — Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters Junior Messias celebrates one of his two goals in Milan’s victory over Genoa — Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Junior Messias has three goals in five games with the Milan shirt in 209 minutes played, an average of one goal every 42 minutes.

He is on loan from Crotone until the end of the season. The Milan team paid 2.6 million euros for the loan and, according to the Italian press, would have to pay another 5.4 million euros if they want to acquire it permanently. And for now, he’s convincing coach Stefano Pioli that he deserves the chance.

– Junior had to adapt and had some physical problems, he’s the player I expected, if he played like that at Crotone, we knew he could also play like that at Milan. We believe he had qualities to play with us and we still think he can grow. He scored two goals of great quality, I’m happy for him – analyzed Pioli, after the victory against Genoa.

Milan took advantage of Napoli’s draw with Sassuolo and reconnected with the leader of the italian championship. Now he has 35 points, in second place, against 36 for the Neapolitan team. This Saturday, the Milan team receives the Salernitana lantern.