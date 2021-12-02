Messi’s father adds fuel to the discussion and mocks criticism of his son’s Golden Ball

Messi’s father used social media to mock the criticism that his son has been suffering for winning the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi, ace of the PSG, won his seventh Golden Ball last Monday (29). This, however, can be considered one of the most controversial of his winning and awarded career, with many people contesting his victory.

Your father, Jorge Messi, used your account on Instagram to mock critics and defend your child.

With a photo of the ace with the prize in hand, Jorge wrote the caption: ‘Blah blah blah keep going’, as a message for those contesting the Argentine’s trophy.

Many personalities in the football world criticized Messi’s decision to be voted best in the world. The former goalkeeper of the Real Madrid Iker Casillas said ‘it is increasingly difficult to believe in these awards’.

legend of Bayern Munchen, Lothar Matthaus argued that Lewandowski should have received the trophy. “I honestly don’t understand that anymore. All respect to Messi and the others, but none deserved it as much as Lewandowski,” he said.

Even the star of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a post from the page Cristiano Ronaldo – The Legendary criticizing the fact that Messi took the award, commenting on posting ‘facts’.

“He (Messi) can do a low-key season, way down, they’ll always find a way to favor him and give him the prize. Robbery. Dirt. Shame. Simply pitiful,” the post read.