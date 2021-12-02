MG: Woman finds baby’s body that was hidden in the fridge for a year

Housewife Susy Costa, 56, found on Tuesday (30) a dead baby wrapped in a bag inside a refrigerator, in Belo Horizonte (MG). According to investigations, the body had been inside the appliance for a year. Information is from G1.

In a statement to the Military Police, the housewife said that the baby’s alleged mother, identified only as Grazi, gave her a package in a black bag and asked her to keep it in the fridge. At the time, the woman stated that there was a piece of meat inside the bag, which she was going to give to someone else.

“My sister said she would keep it and after that she disappeared from there [do bairro]. They only kept in touch via WhatsApp. My sister said she was going to throw the meat away and she wouldn’t let me, she said she would get it”, said Simonia Salgueiro, Susy’s sister, to TV Globo.

According to an investigation, the baby’s mother and Susy attended the same church. The young woman was pregnant with her boyfriend and decided to hide the pregnancy. After birth, she wrapped the child in a sling and placed it inside a black bag.

A year after accepting to keep the package, the housewife had to clean the refrigerator and turned off the appliance so that the ice could be defrosted. Susy says that was when she realized there was a foot in the bag.

The woman called the military, who went to the scene and confirmed that the body was a baby. Civil Police experts were also called. The case is still under investigation.

