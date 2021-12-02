Michigan school massacre rises | World

Justin Shilling, who according to the Associated Press was 17, was in serious condition at a local hospital. He could not resist his injuries and died in the health facility.

Shooting leaves 3 students dead at Michigan high school

2 of 3 Oxford High School, Michigan school, where student opened fire and killed 3 on Tuesday (20) — Photo: Paul Sancya/AP Photo Oxford High School, a school in Michigan, USA, where a student opened fire and killed 3 on Tuesday (20) — Photo: Paul Sancya/AP Photo

The shooting victims are:

Tate Myre, 16 years old

Hana St. Juliana, 14 years old

Madisyn Baldwin, 17 years old

Justin Shilling, 17 years old

In addition to the fatalities, eight other people were injured, including a teacher, who is doing well. The most serious situation is that of a 14-year-old girl, who is breathing with the help of devices.

The murderer, a teenager, is under arrest. His name was not released by authorities. The father confirmed that he bought the weapon used in the crime, a semi-automatic pistol. Authorities now want to know the motivation for the massacre.

3 of 3 MAP – Shots in Oxford, Michigan — Photo: g1 MAP – Shots in Oxford, Michigan — Photo: g1

President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting by national security authorities and said:

“My heart goes out to families who go through the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also lamented the crime.