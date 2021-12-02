Michigan school massacre rises | World

Justin Shilling, who according to the Associated Press was 17, was in serious condition at a local hospital. He could not resist his injuries and died in the health facility.
Shooting leaves 3 students dead at Michigan high school
Oxford High School, a school in Michigan, USA, where a student opened fire and killed 3 on Tuesday (20) — Photo: Paul Sancya/AP Photo
The shooting victims are:
- Tate Myre, 16 years old
- Hana St. Juliana, 14 years old
- Madisyn Baldwin, 17 years old
- Justin Shilling, 17 years old
In addition to the fatalities, eight other people were injured, including a teacher, who is doing well. The most serious situation is that of a 14-year-old girl, who is breathing with the help of devices.
The murderer, a teenager, is under arrest. His name was not released by authorities. The father confirmed that he bought the weapon used in the crime, a semi-automatic pistol. Authorities now want to know the motivation for the massacre.
MAP – Shots in Oxford, Michigan — Photo: g1
President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting by national security authorities and said:
“My heart goes out to families who go through the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one.”
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also lamented the crime.
“As fellow countrymen, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence,” he said.