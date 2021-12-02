Mileide questions Arcrebian after pawn quotes her in the countryside

Mileide Mihaile questioned Arcrebiano about the speech made by the worker in the formation of fields, which took place last night, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). She said she didn’t understand why the ex-BBB had cited her during his vote, which ended up being deposited in Rico.
Yesterday, Bil started his vote saying it was no one’s priority and added that he was negatively surprised by Mileide in the last few days, but that he’s already talked and hit it off with her. The person did not understand why she was mentioned and questioned her colleague.
“Because I’m disappointed,” Bil replied.
“And what had to do with saying that at that moment?”, asked the former dancer.
“Am I going to lie?” countered Bil.
Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife insisted that “it had nothing to do with” quoting her in the speech, because it wasn’t a dynamic in which to cite her priorities or her podium.
“But I have to justify, right. I could have voted for you. I said that you are not my priority. I might as well cast my vote for you yesterday,” replied Arcrebiano.
But if you were going to vote for me, you could have said it, but it didn’t make sense. What was the meaning you wanted, your purpose in speaking that way? Mileide Mihaile
Bil asked if Mileide thinks he shouldn’t have said that. The worker said that the colleague “you can say what you want”, but that he just wanted to understand why. The pawn replied that he needed to justify his vote to the headquarters pawns and added that he almost voted for Mileide last night.
“It’s okay for you to vote for me. It’s okay. I’m not talking about it. It didn’t. I’m talking about something that happened, what happened yesterday, what you were talking about, what you scored. If it wasn’t yours. vote…”, said Mileide.
I talk about Day when it has nothing to do with my vote, I talk about the MC when it has nothing to do with my vote, I talk about Rico when it has nothing to do with my vote. arcrebian
Mileide said she doesn’t agree with Arcrebiano’s lines, but she respects. The participant also questioned whether Bil said this to make it clear to the public that he had opened up a new range of votes. The ex-BBB said that this was one of the reasons he mentioned her in the speech and that, eventually, the two will have to exchange votes.
“You can vote any time you want. […] When you feel like you should, when the time is right, when you don’t have someone else you want to vote for more than me. And it’s okay. I just didn’t get it. Now I understand”, concluded the Maranhão native.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?
poll closed
Total of 4094 votes
60.43%
19.81%
19.76%
Total of 4094 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.