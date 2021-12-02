‘Miraculous’ rescue of man after 22 hours adrift in Japan’s rough seas

A 69-year-old man was rescued in rough seas off the coast of Japan after spending 22 hours adrift, with a Coast Guard official saying his survival was a miracle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was alone in the boat off the southwest coast of Kagoshima Prefecture en route to Yakushima on Saturday afternoon (27) when the vessel capsized.

He was able to call a colleague on the island and alert him, but was not found until about a day later, the coast guard said, when rescue workers spotted him sitting on the engine of his overturned boat, holding the propeller part. .

“He was already at sea, alone, for over 22 hours. I was impressed by your survival skills.,” said a Japanese coast guard official.

Dramatic footage released by the coast guard showed a team approaching the man from a boat, saying, “We’re coming, just a little while longer, hang in there.”

The man managed to wrap himself in gray plastic and this helped him stay warm, the coast guard said.

“It’s a miracle he survived,” a coast guard official told Asahi newspaper.

Fonte: The Guardian