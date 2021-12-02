Motorola Edge 20 Lite drops in price and starts at R$ 1799 – Everything in Technology

The Motorola Edge series aims to please users looking for more complete smartphones. One of the models recommended for this type of audience is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which includes a good quality display, good hardware and a high-capacity battery. And today, its price is unmissable for R$ 1799.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, the Motorola Edge 20 is ideal for enjoying videos and social media. The display also supports a 90 Hz refresh rate which enhances the gaming experience. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a Dimensity 720 processor that delivers high performance even in the most demanding activities.

See too:

In terms of cameras, the Edge 20 Lite includes a 108MP rear sensor capable of capturing good images even from a distance. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 32MP front selfie camera. The rest of the features include a fingerprint reader on the side, Android 11, 128GB of internal space and a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charge.

Screen: 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate

6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 720

MediaTek Dimension 720 RAM: 6GB or 8GB

6GB or 8GB Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultra wide/Macro, f/2.2, 118º) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultra wide/Macro, f/2.2, 118º) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 5,000 mAh with 30W fast charging

5,000 mAh with 30W fast charging Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Others: 5G support, Ready For desktop mode (wired), side-mounted digital reader

In a special promotion this Tuesday (30), the Motorola Edge 20 Lite sells for R$ 1799 in cash or R$ 1,999 in 10 installments: