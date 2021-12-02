Natura (NTCO3) drops by 31.3%; see the 5 biggest falls

Business

November was the fifth consecutive month in the fall of the Ibovespa. The main stock exchange index closed in the red with the internal political and economic uncertainties, and with the new omicron variant. In the month, the indicator accumulated fall of 1.58%. In the year, the index shows a devaluation of 14.37%.

Like Ibovespa in red, the five listed companies that registered the biggest fall in November reached a decrease of more than 30%, in the case of Natura (NTCO3) which leads the ranking. Also, November, known to be a good month for e-commerce companies with the sexta-feira Negra, it wasn’t that good for the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and for the Locaweb (LWSA3).

More: in the last trading session of the month, the Ibovespa hit the low with 100,074.61 thousand points, but ended the session with a drop of 0.87%, to 101,915.45 points.

See the 5 biggest falls in the Ibovespa in November:

Natura (NTCO3): – 31.39%

Locawevb (LWAS3) : -27.92%

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -27.84%

Assaí (ASAI3): -16.61%

Pan Bank (BPAN4): -15.27%

Natura: drop reflects 3Q21 performance

Natura ranks first among the most undervalued shares on the Ibovespa in November.

The result is a reflection of its performance in the third quarter of this year. The company reported net income of BRL 269.9 million, a drop of 28.69% compared to the same period last year.

“The performance of Natura &Co in the third quarter, as expected, reflects our biggest base of comparison in history, compared to the same period last year, as well as a difficult external environment, with continuous and uneven effects of the pandemic in the main markets, with increased inflation and interruptions in the chain supplies and freight,” explained Natura.

For the market, the cosmetics company reported weak results.

Locaweb: impact of interest

In a scenario of higher interest rates and economic slowdown, e-commerce companies tend to be negatively impacted, as was the case with Locaweb.

In the analysis of Itaú BBA, the company is not at its best moment and may face an even more complicated scenario next year. With that, the institution cut almost in half the target stock price, which went from BRL 33.10 at the end of 2021 to BRL 19 in 2022, a 43% reduction. But the purchase recommendation was maintained.

“We emphasize that the company – in website hosting, internet services, e-commerce and cloud computing – may be negatively affected by an increase in CAC in the short term due to the inciting competition and the reopening of physical stores, although the metric (customer lifecycle value (LVT)/customer acquisition cost) remains close to 20 times in the commerce division. Most of the new sellers have physical stores, reducing customer rotation due to greater friction with the closure of operations”, wrote BBA.

Magazine Luiza: fall of 68.7% in the year

It’s not today that the Magazine Luiza appears among the biggest falls of the month. That’s because the roles of the retailer have accumulated a fall of 68.7% in the year.

According to a survey by Economatica, commissioned by the Metrópoles website, last year Magazine Luiza lost half of what it was worth on the stock exchange (B3). O Magalu’s market value went from R$159.6 billion to R$71.3 billion, corresponding to a loss of R$88 billion. That is, 55.3%.

In the market analysis, the Magazine Luiza’s actions and other retailers are suffering from the current national macroeconomic scenario, which brings a high level of inflation, rising interest rates and high unemployment. All these factors impact the purchasing power of consumers.

Magazine Luiza itself attributed its quarterly result to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario.

Assaí: the price of acquisitions

The devaluation of Assaí’s shares is linked to the purchase of 71 stores of the Extra for R$5.2 billion, which generated discontent among the company’s shareholders.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Itaú BBA downgraded the recommendation for Assaí to neutral with a target price of R$20.00. “We are deeply uncomfortable with the fact that the minority shareholder is not participating in the closing of this transaction, and that Assaí is paying the highest valuation per store (more than R$100 million each) that we have ever seen,” the report said.

In the institution’s analysis, the company paid around R$57 million per store and expects to commit additional investments in transformation between R$35 to R$40 million. This adds up to more than R$100 million per store, compared to around R$65 million in investments that a new store currently requires (excluding real estate).

Banco Pan affected by Ibovespa bad mood

Despite presenting a solid result, the Pan Bank was influenced by the bad mood of the Ibovespa.

In the third quarter of this year, the bank posted net income of R$191 million, up 12% compared to the result for the same period last year. But, compared to the profit for the second quarter of this year, the amount represents a drop of 5%. The main drivers of performance were strong net interest income, cost of credit under control and rising service fees.

In addition, the financial institution purchased the Mosaic (MOSI3). With the deal, the two companies intend to complement the offer of services to 12.4 million Pan customers and 22 million monthly users of Mosaico’s platforms.

Investing in Ibovespa shares

Before any investment in shares, it is important to emphasize that paying off debts should always be the priority. SUNO Research analysts always point out that it is necessary to save money first and then invest in the Ibovespa, and never get into debt to invest or invest in debt.