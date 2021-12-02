Netflix announces Korean version of series and Berlin-focused spin-off

The series’ universe continues!

fans of La Casa de Papel gained reasons to celebrate. Although the series is nearing its end with the release of its last installment, the Netflix announced today (30) that the universe in which the plot takes place will continue through a derivative production, entitled Berlin.

As the name implies, the spin off will be focused on the character Berlin. The announcement was made through the social networks of the platform, and accompanied by a brief teaser, That say:

“For some, stealing is not just a job, but a matter of freedom, of rebellion. It’s a masterpiece. It’s a Family Tradition.”

Check out the video below:

Aside from the main character of the derivative, there is no further information about the series. The premiere forecast of the series was also released, which should reach the platform of streaming in 2023.

As if that wasn’t enough, another ad related to the series was also released. On a tweet, Netflix has announced that it will make a Korean version of the production, suggesting that this derivative will arrive sometime in 2022. In the text, the official Brazilian account of the platform wrote:

“Hello, little worlds La Casa de Papel and Round 6… The similarities were already many, now with the Korean version of the Spanish series, and the participation of Park Hae-Soo, the two worlds got even closer. Where’s 2022 not coming soon?!”

the last part of La Casa de Papel will be released later this week, on the day December 3rd, and promises to bring an end full of emotions and surprises to the theft of the century.

