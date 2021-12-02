Neto praises the director of Palmeiras for looking at Abel Ferreira and criticizes Ramírez

Credit: Reproduction/Band

The second Copa Libertadores title in a year of work for Palmeiras earned praise even from the presenter Neto, from Band, to Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira. Critic of the commander’s opinions, the main name of the program “Os Donos da Bola” asked for a bust to the coach this week and, this Wednesday (1), praised director Anderson Barros for having hired the professional.

“Before they wanted the [Miguel Ángel] Ramírez, who is a juvenile, Sampaoli, Beccacece, Osorio, that Heinze…”, recalled Neto. The first name mentioned by the presenter turned down Palmeiras at the last minute and ended up training Internacional at the beginning of the season, but he was unsuccessful in commanding the colorada team at the beginning of the Brasileirão.

In Neto’s view, Abel Ferreira should not remain at Palmeiras, even if the new president, Leila Pereira, invests heavily in Portuguese. “I think that even if Leila Pereira (new president) gives him a plane to see his family every week, he stays, even because of the interviews he himself gave before the final”, said the former player at the club alviverde.

“He has already had a great deal from the Arab world, Besiktas also comes with a lot of money, now this information from Bruno, that Loco Bielsa can leave at the end of the season. I’m not saying it will happen. Now the Leila president will be different from the sponsor Leila. But they are saying that she wants to give all the best and the best to the committee”, highlighted Neto.

