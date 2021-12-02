New cell phone has the keyboard displayed as an image on the table

Foldable phones are popular like never before — Samgung, with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, say so. They’re still not perfect, but they’re better than any of the previous attempts at making a model of the sort.

Going on the heels of folding smartphones and betting big on this technology, Chinese manufacturer Vivo has filed a patent on a hightec folding smartphone. It has two folds, and could do without the conventional keyboard keyboard — an unprecedented solution on the market.

The information was revealed by the website LetsGoDigital, who had access to the product’s patent this Tuesday (30). The device intends to take a revolutionary feature from the field of ideas: a virtual keyboard with light-sensitive projection.

According to the patent information, the cell phone will be similar in size to a tablet when unfolded. Another curious fact is that the device will replace the traditional hinges with a telescopic system, which guides the movement to open and close the device.

But the question that remains is: what will the phone keypad look like?

Optical signal transceivers will be integrated into the lower edges of the smartphone. They are]able to detect whether or not the smartphone’s position is perfectly flat. If not, an ordinary virtual keyboard is displayed on the screen. When the phone is properly supported, side lights will project the keyboard.

A video made by Technizo Concept, shows how the phone’s design will possibly be.

There’s still not much information about other aspects of the device — like its cameras, audio, memory capacity, and so on. The fact is, the first truly futuristic folding cell phone looks closer than ever.