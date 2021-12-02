New Covid cases double in South Africa in one day | World

New Covid-19 cases in South Africa have nearly doubled in one day, officials reported on Wednesday, signaling a dramatic increase in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week.

New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 on Wednesday from 4,373 the day before, according to official statistics.

Scientists in South Africa said they are bracing for a rapid increase in Covid cases following the discovery of the new omicron variant.

“There is a possibility that we will actually see a serious doubling or tripling of cases as we go along or as the week unfolds,” said Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, World Health Organization regional virologist, Associated Press.

“There is a possibility that we will see a huge increase in the number of cases identified in South Africa,” he added.

South Africa saw a period of low transmission in early November, averaging around 200 new cases per day in 7 days, but by mid-November new cases began to increase rapidly.

The new cases reported on Wednesday represent a 16.5% positivity rate of tested cases, up from a 1% rate in early November.

South Africa’s previous increase, driven by the delta variant, in June and July, saw new cases peak daily at over 20,000. With a population of 60 million people, South Africa has recorded more than 2.9 million cases of Covid, and nearly 90,000 deaths.

It’s too early to be sure that the omicron variant is responsible for the increase in cases, but it’s very possible, experts say. Standard PCR tests can suggest that a positive case is caused by omicrons, but only complete gene sequencing can confirm this.

Laboratories in South Africa and Botswana are doing urgent genomic sequencing to study omicron cases to see whether the variant is significantly more transmissible, causes more severe Covid cases or evades vaccination protection, Gumede-Moeletsi said.

Covid hospitalizations are also on the rise in South Africa, but not with the dramatic rate of new cases.

The omicron variant was detected in five of South Africa’s nine provinces and was responsible for 74% of the virus genomes sequenced in November, the country’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced on Wednesday.