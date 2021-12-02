New Matrix 4 footage rekindles the villain’s identity theories

A new image of Matrix Resurrections rekindled rumors about the identity of the mysterious character played by actor Jonathan Groff. In the photo, released by Entertainment Weekly magazine, it is possible to see him in a fight scene with Neo (Keanu Reeves), even indicating that he must be one of the main villains of the film.

And despite showing very little, the record draws attention for making it clear that the protagonist still retains many of his martial skills, as he appears to be giving Groff a beautiful flyer. So, for those who feared that Neo would spend the entire movie as an out-of-memory on the run, the photo already makes it clear that things are not going to be quite like that.

Kung fu will eat loose at new The Matrix Resurrections (Image: Playback/Entertainment Weekly)

However, what is most striking is this more active role played by Groff. Until then, he had only appeared very briefly in the trailer, sitting in a chair and speaking cryptic phrases, suggesting that he knew who the Chosen really was.

So much so that there are already some theories pointing out that he may be a new incarnation of agent Smith, in the same way that the character of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is of Morpheus. And if this was something that started out as a baseless speculation, now it’s starting to take shape. After all, not just any individual in the Matrix sees Neo in this way.

The only big question revolves around the look. While the heroes are still quite attached to the aesthetics of the original trilogy, with black overcoats and sunglasses, this supposed agent Smith is far less classy than Hugo Weaving’s version — which could be an indication that he will be another one. villain.

new ally

Entertainment Weekly also introduced a bit more of Bugs, the blue-haired young woman who appears in the trailers and who is played by actress Jessica Henwick. She is the one who appears with the white rabbit tattoo and who will be responsible for bringing Neo back out of the Matrix. So much so that another unpublished image released by the publication shows the exact moment when this happens, with the hero facing the world beyond the veil of reality he knows.

According to the actress, the character is important to Matrix Resurrections because it is from their perspective that the audience follows the story. And she won’t be alone, as the team of allies seems to be getting even bigger.

In another photo, for example, we see Bugs alongside the new Morpheus and two new characters, played by Toby Onwumere and Eréndira Ibarra. There are no exact details about who they are, but it’s possible to see them with accessories that are very strange even for the franchise and that indicate precisely how the plot should follow new paths beyond repeating the structure of the matrix original.

Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters all over Brazil on December 23, 2021.

