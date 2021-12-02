New variant: Rio has first suspected case of Ômicron

RIO — The city of Rio de Janeiro has identified the first suspected case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS). The patient, a 29-year-old Brazilian woman, has no symptoms of Covid-19 and remains under monitoring by the city hall. The genomic sequencing exam, which will investigate the possible presence of the new strain, will be carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and will be ready by this Thursday, according to the municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz.

Influenza: Flu vaccination will resume in the city of Rio at 2 pm this Wednesday

The woman arrived in Brazil, on November 21, coming from Johannesburg, South Africa, and passing through Ethiopia. Before coming to Rio, he came to São Paulo.

Genomic sequencing: Understand step-by-step and learn how it facilitates the study of other diseases

Upon entering the country, the patient underwent a Covid-19 test, which was negative. Had a positive diagnosis, however, in a new test performed this Monday.

— On the 29th, she went for a new RT-PCR test, routinely, and showed a positive result on the 30th. We collected the sample and sent it to Fiocruz, which must carry out the genomic sequencing between today and tomorrow — informs the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

Flu surge: private hospitals in Rio may have queues of up to three hours to treat mild cases

None of the people who came into contact with her had any symptoms—not even her husband, who accompanied her during the trip. For now, all tracked contacts have tested negative for Covid-19.