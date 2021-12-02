Who remembers when Instagram launched Reels? That’s right, it shouldn’t be the only Meta company app with the feature. A new WhatsApp function that only TikTok had before arrives.

According to WABetaInfo, the messenger will soon have a section of short videos recorded vertically. The tests are already carried out.

Inspired by TikTok, the Reels are now great Instagram’s flagship. The tool was launched in August 2020 and achieved resounding success during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It started with a maximum recording time of 15 seconds and then it was expanded to 30. Now, it is now possible to launch videos with up to 1 minute.

New WhatsApp function that only TikTok had before

As this feature is still in its initial phase for WhatsApp Beta users, it should only be released after all testing and bug fixes.

It is known, however, that judging by the way the Stories were added to the messenger through the Statuses, the Reels will not have great difficulties to be introduced.

It is worth noting, however, that in the publication of WABetaInfo advancing the resource, there were many negative comments about the tool.

Users pointed out that there are other needs, such as audio transcription, for example, that could be being tested instead of an existing feature.

