Newspaper points out ‘millionaire problem’ that Andreas Pereira has become for Manchester United

After failing in the Libertadores final, Andreas Pereira became ‘millionaire problem’ for Manchester United

Andreas Pereira arrived at Flamengo in August on a one-year loan from the Manchester United. His future at Rubro-Negro, however, may be defined much earlier than expected.

According to the newspaper Daily Mirror, you red devils they expect Rubro-Negro to decide for the athlete to remain, even after the error at the end of the Libertadores Conmebol which resulted in the title goal of the palm trees.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Manchester United vs Arsenal for Premier League, this Thursday (2), at 5:15 pm (GMT), will have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

The publication points to a desire 20 million euros (about R$ 128 million at the current rate) from the English club to negotiate the transfer. Flamengo, however, tries to lower the order.

Andreas was praised for his good start by the newspaper, but his failure in the decision was highlighted as a point that turned this situation into a millionaire problem. His message stating that he will win back the fans was also highlighted.

Andreas’ contract with Manchester United runs until June 2023. In recent years, he has accumulated loans to Grenada, Valence and lazio, before joining Flamengo.