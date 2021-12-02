Nigeria confirms first cases of Ômicron among travelers who arrived from South Africa last week

ABUJA — Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed its first cases of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus among travelers who arrived from South Africa last week. Earlier, the country’s Centers for Disease Control (NCDC) said the case was identified in a sample collected in October, but the information was later corrected. According to a spokesman, the sample contained the Delta variant.

The NCDC said Ômicron was detected in “three people with a history of traveling to South Africa”. “Given the high probability of increased transmissibility of the Ômicron variant, it is imperative to implement measures to contain community transmission,” the NCDC said in a statement.

After a meeting on Wednesday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa again called the travel restrictions “harsh and unfair” and said the economic damage would be “considerable and lasting”.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on southern African countries, while Hong Kong and Canada have banned non-resident travelers from Nigeria. South Korea said it had detected the Ômicron variant in fully vaccinated travelers who arrived last week from Nigeria.

First reported in South Africa a week ago, Ômicron highlighted the disparity between mass vaccination programs in rich nations and sparse vaccination in the developing world.

Data from other countries, however, indicate that the variant was already circulating before it was officially identified in the South African country and has since been detected in more than a dozen countries. The work to establish whether it is more infectious, deadly or resistant to existing vaccines will take weeks.