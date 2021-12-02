Night shadows, eclipses and rockets: discover the best cities in Ceará to observe the sky – Metro

Far from the street lamps and buildings in urban centers, the Ceará sky wins in natural shine in municipalities far from the light pollution, wind and cloud formation. The privileged view of astronomical phenomena, common in the State, emerges in cities such as Santa Quitéria and Quixadá and highlights the potential for observational tourism.

On Astronomy Day, celebrated this Thursday (2) in Brazil, astronomy scholars and lovers share experiences in order to follow along eclipse, comets, planet conjunctions, among other phenomena, in Ceará. The list of places mentioned goes through Crateús, Tauá, Parambu and Pindoretama.

From Ceará soil, you can see the astronomical events of the northern and southern hemispheres, being possible to identify rockets launched from French Guiana and China, for example. Objects in the vicinity of the galactic center, such as the Trifid and Lagoa Nebulae, are also sighted.

“When you move into the Interior, the scenario starts to improve. I’ve already observed, took photographs and used a telescope in some cities and what I realize is that, leaving the Metropolitan Region, we have good cities for observation, such as Paramoti, Canindé, Quixadá”, analyzes Lauriston Trindade, amateur astronomer.

Subtitle:

Night sky in the district of Cachoeira, in Maranguape Photograph:

Lauriston Trindade/Personal Archive

Staying “halfway to nowhere”, as he describes it, makes it possible to see the beauty hidden by the urban setting and the wealth for scientific studies. “Walking in the middle of the sertão with only the light of the stars is an experience that people should live”, he emphasizes.

Lauriston Trinity amateur astronomer The rural region of Santa Quitéria is absolutely excellent, one of the best skies I’ve ever seen, because it’s very dark and you can stay away from the county seat.

In a very dark environment, the sky light can even cast shadow of people and objects. “At these times, it is possible to see that Venus casts a shadow – if you put a sheet of white paper in it”, emphasizes the member of the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network (Bramon).

Escaping the wind is also important for observations, as highlighted by Ednardo Rodrigues, professor of astronomy and collaborator at Seara da Ciência, at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC). “Preferably, one should avoid coastal regions, as it is very windy. This, in addition to making the telescope vibrate, takes a lot of sand into the equipment”

Subtitle:

Santa Quitéria stands out in the easiness for observing astronomical events Photograph:

Lauriston Trindade/Personal Archive

In addition, “mountain regions should also be avoided because they are too humid, generating dew on the telescope mirrors”, he adds.

You astronomy clubs travel through the interior of the state, but still do not have any structure for observations. “It’s a huge potential, in countries like Chile, the world’s biggest telescopes are installed there, because the sky is clear, there aren’t big cities around”, he emphasizes.

How to increase reach

The potential cited by Lauriston can be better used with the construction of a astronomical observatory in the Interior, as proposed by Professor Ednardo Rodrigues.

“We have many observatories in the Capital, but precisely where it is better to observe is where we have the fewest observatories”, he analyzes. The teacher notices the increase in the number of people interested in the subject with greater demand for the Telescope Hospital, for equipment repairs, at Seara da Ciência.

Ednardo Rodrigues astronomy teacher Here in Ceará there are regions with light pollution almost as low as in the Atacama Desert, in Chile, where the best observatory in the world is located. What can be a hindrance is accessibility

Ednardo observes the creation of groups that leave Fortaleza in search of recording events such as Comet Neowise in 2020.

“In Quixadá, there are inns in the Sanctuary of Rainha do Sertão and in Pedra dos Ventos, which can serve as support for astronomy lovers. The proximity of the peaceful town of Paramoti is also great for observation”, he points out.

Subtitle:

From left to right, Ednardo Rodrigues, Sarah, Vicente and Heliomarzio Moreira. Lasers are used to show the stars in the sky. Photograph:

Personal archive

Expanding the interest and access to astronomical events among Ceará depends on the investment in training of teachers. “It is necessary to hold Regional Astronomy Meetings (Erea) where teachers, mainly from the public network, receive training on the topic of Astronomy”.

Seeking to see the sky

Even so, students still in high school stand out in astronomy Olympiads, as is the case of Bianca Lima, 17, who has already won six medals.

“In Fortaleza, I like to watch the stars on the beach, as far away as I can from buildings and poles. Close to the sea, you can look at the sky and see a lot of beautiful things”, he shares.

Bianca enjoys family travel to make astronomical observations. “I’ve already made some trips to Paracuru, where the night sky is a spectacle. But it depends on where you are, because there is still a city with a lot of light pollution, but much less than Fortaleza”, ponders the student.

The search for places away from buildings and urban lights also takes place outside the Capital. “Ceará has many points where you can have a great experience, such as the interior of the city of Pindoretama, the city of Paracuru, Serra do Mel and many others”, he indicates.