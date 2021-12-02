Nintendo may also be planning to release some PC-only games

Titles like Super Mario Bros. Wii and Mario + Rabbids appeared in the Geforce Now leak months ago

A new leak suggests that Nintendo may be considering adopting the same strategy as Sony. Information published on Reddit, point out that games like Super Mario Bros. Wii and Mario + Rabbids can be released for PC.

When the Geforce Now leak happened, showing games like God of War and the GTA trilogy as future titles available on the platform, no one wanted to believe it and many commented that it was just a sweet illusion. However, as we know all too well, the leaks became a reality and God of War became the best-selling game on Steam pre-orders.

The information is from user “Gamerlot” and he points out that the Nintendo games listed during the leak (Super Mario Bros. Wii and Mario + Rabbids) should really make it to the PC. According to him, the games would be released through an initiative called “cross-platform project”, from Nintendo.

Obviously, all this is just rumors so far. Any video game fan knows that Nintendo protects with all its strength the exclusivity of its most popular franchises like Mario and Zelda. But if God of War made it to the PC, no one can deny the possibility that some games from the Japanese company will also become cross-platform.



IT’S unlikely that several Nintendo titles will make the transition, as Sony’s strategy appears to be by releasing exclusives from 3-4 years ago for the PC, increasing income on top of games, and perhaps encouraging gamers to try out the new exclusives when they come to Playstation consoles.

If the revelation that God of War would come to the PC generated a lot of commotion on the internet, it’s hard to say what would happen on the network if Mario showed up on the Steam page. Probably a lot of people will be happy, other people, however, would probably be outraged by the loss of exclusivity.

Anyway, all this information is just rumors and speculation of users who invest a lot of their time to unlock the secrets of the gamer universe. But don’t forget, sometimes these rumors are right.

Source: Reddit