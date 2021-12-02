no one wins and prize accumulates at BRL 1.5 million

The drawing for Quina Contest 5719 was held this Wednesday, December 1st, at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo. Check the result: 12-23-59-60-72.

Winners of Quina contest 5719

Nobody got the result of Quina Contest 5719 right and the prize increased to R$1.5 million. Already 36 bets hit four numbers and won R$ 8,600 each.

In the third track, of three hits, 3.2 thousand tickets will receive R$91 each. Finally, in the last range, of two hits, 89.9 thousand games earned R$ 3.29 each.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5719 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery outlets. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for redeeming is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5719.

next draw

This Thursday, December 2nd, the drawing for the Quina Contest 5720 will take place starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.