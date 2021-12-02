No Return Home’ mocks fans’ expectations

We know that no one can stand the speculations about the possibility of appearances by Tobey Maguire and Andre Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ any longer. And here we are also trying to lower expectations to reduce any possible disappointment. But the stars of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) Phase 4 member film ignore this and decided to mock fans in a commercial action.

With tickets for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ on sale now, Tom Holland, the current Peter Parker, calls his “two very special friends” to join him in the digital box office commercial. Obviously, it’s again Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play MJ and Ned, respectively, in the film. Then Holland teases. “Who else would it be?”

The ad just shows that Sony and Marvel Studios are also scoffing at the far-fetched theories. But let’s leave interpretations of what this might mean to the reader.

Anyway, it’s worth remembering that Kevin Feige, MCU strongman, asked fans to control expectations. After all, even though Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home,’ they may arrive in a different way than expected. Or not even show up.

The plot of the new neighborhood hero’s new movie involves villains from the two who wore the uniform previously, generating the theories. The story begins right after the events of ‘Spider-Man: Away From Home’, when the superhero’s secret identity was revealed to the public.

The hero’s secret identity was revealed at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Away from Home’. Image: Marvel/Reproduction

‘Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa’ opens on December 16th in Brazilian cinemas. The film is directed by Jon Watts, with a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erick Sommers. Pre-sales started in Brazil this Monday (29).

Alfred Molina returns, after 17 years, as Doctor Octopus. The film also features the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro villain. In addition to them, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong and JB Smoove.

