Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of ‘Carousel’, dies at age 68 | Pop & Art

Noemi Gerbelli, an actress who became known, among other works, as the director Olívia of the soap opera “Carrousel” (2012/2013), died at the age of 68. The information was confirmed by the actress Vannessa Gerbelli, Naomi’s niece.

Without revealing the cause of her aunt’s death, Vannessa made a post in honor of Noemi this Thursday morning (2).

“Certain pains are mute. Today this person who is so important in my life is gone. He opened my paths to the theater and was, in many moments of my youth, a teacher, a protector. Noemi Gerbelli, actress from São Paulo, my aunt. Stay. with God and the angels,” wrote Vannessa.

Over more than four decades of her career, Noemi has acted in several TV and theater works. At Globo, Noemi participated in projects such as the miniseries “Presença de Anita”, the series “Os Normais” and the soap operas “Esperança” and “Deus Salve o Rei”.

In addition to playing the director Olívia in “Carrossel”, on SBT, she was also part of the cast of two films based on the children’s soap opera (“Carossel: O Filme” and “Carossel 2: O Sumiço by Maria Joaquina”), repeating the work as the character.

