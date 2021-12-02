Not there! Godfall “free” on PS Plus does not include campaign mode and will charge for the upgrade

Godfall: Challenger Edition features Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials modes

Today (1) to Sony confirmed to the public the games that will be distributed in the PlayStation Plus December, the list that had already been leaked since last week brings three new games. Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Deadly Shell, in addition to continuing to supply the games for PS VR from last month.

But what most caught the players’ attention was that the announcement makes it clear that the version of Godfall it’s about the Challenger Edition, a version that until then had not been distributed, and that apparently was developed exclusively for the PS Plus Of this month. Check out the reveal trailer for this version below, which was published on the channel itself. PlayStation at the YouTube.

Godfall was one of the first titles released for PlayStation 5 and it is a action RPG in a fantasy world focused on hand-to-hand combat in a third-person view, throughout the story the player gathers various items thanks to the loot that is acquired during fights and exploration of the scenarios.

But the version Godfall: Challenger Edition will not feature the game’s main story mode, which can only be unlocked with a paid upgrade to the game. Deluxe Edition, which will unlock the player’s campaign modes Godfall and Fire & Darkness.



– Continues after advertising –

THE Challenger Edition brings three game modes that are found at the end of the game, Lightbringer, dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials, as it doesn’t have the main campaign, the player will be equipped with several items and weapons, in addition to skill points to make your character stronger.

The game also features co-op and allows you to play with friends who have any version of the game, a subscription PlayStation Plus is required to play online. Godfall: Challenger Edition for PS4 and PS5 will be available to be redeemed at PlayStation Plus from December 7th. The upgrade price for the Deluxe Edition.

Check out the Playstation Plus games for December

Godfall: Challenger edition, Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super Villains will be the last PS Plus games of 2021



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog