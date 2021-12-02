Now rival, Benitez meets Liverpool with only one record Klopp has yet to break

Liverpool’s top coaches in recent history, Rafa Benitez and Jürgen Klopp face off in the Merseyside Derby, for the Premier League

For the 14th round of the Premier League, Everton and Liverpool face off at Goodison Park in this Wednesday (1st), at 5:15 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The match marks the first time that Rafa Benitez will dispute the Merseyside Derby from the blue side of the city. The 61-year-old Spanish coach coached Liverpool between 2004 and 2010 and took over Everton at the start of the 2021/22 season replacing Carlo Ancelotti, which went to the Real Madrid.

Benitez is a historic coach of the reds, mainly for being the commander in the ‘Battle of Istanbul‘, the end of the Champions League 2005. At the time, the team overcame a 3-0 disadvantage in the second half before winning the Milan on penalties, winning the European pentachampionship.

In six seasons at Liverpool, the Spaniard accumulated numbers that were only achieved precisely by Jürgen Klopp, his opponent on Wednesday and one of the most victorious coaches in the club’s history.

Klopp took over the Reds in 2015 and became a fan idol for his titles. He was the commander in the Champions League six-time title and in the achievement of English Premier League 2019/20, the team’s only national title in the Premier League era, since 1992.

The German has already surpassed Benitez in several statistics. In his tenure, Liverpool has more victories (203 to 194), goals scored (702 to 585) and the most important, titles of first importance (3 to 2).

Rafa Benitez and Jürgen Klopp before Premier League match Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The only positive mark on which Klopp is still trying to outdo Benitez is the total games. Adding up all competitions, the Spaniard has 350 games ahead of Liverpool, while the German has 338 games. Unless something very unplanned happens, it is likely to break the mark in early 2022.

On the edge of the field this Wednesday, Benitez and Klopp face opposite goals this season. Everton is the 14th place Premier League with 15 points, while Liverpool are in the 3rd position with 28 points and can take the lead in the championship if he wins.