Nutritionist presents Ayurveda as the path to active aging | Longevity Blog: how to use

At age 23, after starting to lose peripheral vision in both eyes, Laura Pires was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The scenario that unfolded was that of a heavy treatment with steroids, but she preferred to take a plane to India. It was the beginning of a long journey, which he describes in his site like that of a caterpillar that would learn to fly like a butterfly. In tow, there was also a professional turnaround: he embraced nutrition as a new career, incorporating the teachings of Ayurveda into his work.

The author of the book, Laura Pires — Photo: Disclosure

Author of “The flavor of harmony” and “Nourishing your senses”, her recently released “Longevity” (Rocco Publishing House) goes far beyond Ayurvedic recipes. Although food is a fundamental issue in the work, it addresses the different points involved in active and healthy aging. Before continuing, a short pause to detail what Ayurveda is, which, as Laura describes, is “a system of medicine, a philosophy, a way of life”. It comes from Sanskrit and is the union of “ayu”, which means life, and “veda”, knowledge – of the body, the senses, the mind, the soul. In short, a holistic analysis and therapy that are part of integrative and complementary practices in health, with the approval of the Ministry of Health since 2019.

Bean soup with cabbage — Photo: Publicity

Attending a graduate course in gerontology, the nutritionist explains about changes in muscle tone and the immune system, detailing the action of free radicals that damage cells, through ultraviolet rays, unbalanced diet, pollution, stress. And remember that, if we don’t have eternity, we can strive to transform the aging process: “there is always the possibility of improving the quality of life and health as a whole; we often just have to be willing to actually do something new. You don’t need to have the perfect routine, the food or the perfect house, the perfect conditions. They don’t exist all together or forever. Be active and find ‘gaps’ in the midst of difficulties to seek transformation”.

At the end of each chapter, there are questions about self-care: how often the person has become ill, has they been going to the doctor and undergoing tests, how is their disposition and vitality going. For Ayurveda, Dharma is our life purpose, our path, and there are two types of therapy: Shamana and Shodhana. Shamana are therapies to pacify the imbalances that are taking place, to prevent them from becoming a pathology. Shodana are those of purification, detoxification. Food is the substrate for Agni to act in the body. It is the representation of metabolic functions, regulating the digestion and absorption of nutrients. The symptoms of an imbalance are heartburn, constipation, gas, nausea, lack or excess appetite, among others.

Rasayana is the set of practices for active longevity; Dinacharya, the healthy practice routine. Laura suggests a gradual shift. For starters, a sincere diary, listing everything you consume. After five days, make a green circle around fresh, in natura products, and a red circle around processed and ultra-processed products. It proposes changing the diet little by little and lists the properties of different foods and their Ayurvedic characteristics. To close, it shares recipes that include infusions to help you sleep and therapeutic soups, such as yavagoo, with rice; and yush, made from beans or peas.