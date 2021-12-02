Olympic judo champion shows bruised face and accuses husband of aggression – Sports

the french judoka Margaux Pinot used their social networks on Wednesday to lament impunity in yet another case of aggression against women. With a very bruised face, the Olympic champion in Tokyo revealed to have been a victim of her husband, Alain Schmitt, former member of french judo team and your technician. She claims to have suffered many punches and even strangulation from Saturday to Sunday by her partner. Despite the accusation, she saw the court of bobigny release it for “not having enough elements.”

“Over the night from Saturday to Sunday, I was the victim of an assault at my house by my partner and trainer. I was insulted, punched, my head hit the ground several times. And finally strangled,” posted Pinot, 27, showing the completely disfigured face.

“I thought I was dead, but I managed to escape to take refuge with my neighbors who immediately called the police. I have several injuries, including a broken nose and 10 days of temporary work interruption. And today the justice decided to release him,” he lamented.

The attacks took place in the couple’s apartment in Blanc-Mesnil. Two days after the case, they faced a hearing at the Bobigny Criminal Court with presentations of contradictory versions.

Schmitt claimed that they lived through a fight that looked like a “tornado” between two lovers with a stormy relationship. “I’ve never hit a woman in my life, it’s bullshit,” he said, blaming the woman for having gone after him because of a possible transfer of country to coach Israel’s judo team. “These were different episodes, the insults, the beatings. I came close to death,” Pinot defended.

“There is never a court to say who is telling the truth and who is lying. In this case, we do not have enough evidence of guilt,” the president of the court declared.

“I’m in shock, it’s a difficult event, a few minutes of ultraviolence. I have bruises on my head, on my face, I have a broken nose. I’m still undergoing medical tests because I’m dizzy. I’m lucky, I’m strong. I do judo, my body is armed,” lamented Pinot, who promises to prove her husband’s aggressions and have him punished.

A great heavyweight champion in France, Tedidy Riner sympathized with Pinot. “We are all deeply moved by what our teammate Margaux Pinot has just suffered and we give her our full support,” wrote the judoka. “What must be done to ensure that victims are heard? That the perpetrators are convicted?” he asked.