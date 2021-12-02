Ômicron: 7 known symptoms of the new coronavirus variant

Physicians in South Africa report that the Ômicron (B.1.1.529) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes mild symptoms that are somewhat different from those considered to be normal in the disease. For example, loss of taste or smell has not yet been associated with this strain of covid-19 virus. However, there is still a lack of consensus in the scientific community.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases over the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild, with patients with flu-like symptoms like dry cough, fever, night sweats, lots of body aches,” said Unben Pillay, general practitioner in Gauteng province, where more than 80% of Ômicron cases have been reported.

South African doctors point out the 7 known symptoms of the Ômicron variant (Image: Reproduction/Gundula Vogel/Pixabay)

The president of the Medical Association of South Africa and one of the first to report cases of the new variant, Angelique Coetzee, also reinforces the “extremely mild” symptoms. According to the doctor, the patients she attended did not have, exactly, a sore throat, but reported a “scratching throat” and tiredness. In his office, no cases of coughing or loss of taste or smell were identified.

“We had a very interesting case, a six-year-old child with a fever and a very high pulse, and I asked myself if I should admit her. But when I followed up two days later, she was much better,” said Coetzee.

Sintomasmicron variant symptoms

Below, check out the list of symptoms already associated with the Ômicron variant:

Dry cough, depending on the case;

Fever;

night sweats;

Muscle aches;

Tiredness;

Throat “scratching”;

High pulse, depending on the case.

It is worth explaining that having some of these symptoms does not confirm an infection with the new variant. This can only be proven by genomic sequencing analysis and these symptoms can easily be confused with flu.

There is a lack of consensus in science

It should be noted that most new cases of the Ômicron variant in South Africa have been reported in people in their 20s and 30s. For this age group, covid-19 tends to manifest itself in milder conditions, regardless of the variant.

The main exceptions to covid are usually people with comorbidities or older people. So far, doctors still do not have an overview of what can be expected for these groups in the event of an infection.

For Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist and health economist, “We don’t know enough about gravity [da nova variante da covid-19] yet. And ‘clinical observation’ is only anecdotal — not systematic — it is anti-epidemiology and not evidence-based. Let’s wait for the gravity data.”

In the same vein, Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in South Africa, urged caution. We know the importance of quickly understanding the severity of Ômicron — especially for vaccinated individuals and in cases of reinfection — “but it’s too early for reliable data,” he pointed out.

Here in Brazil, by the way, one of the patients identified with the Ômicron variant was vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer and had no symptoms, while the other two received the Janssen vaccine and are also without symptoms.

Source: NBC