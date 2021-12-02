Ômicron arrives in Latin America and forces Europe to rethink vaccination – News

The extension of the Ômicron variant, which has already arrived in Latin America, led to new suspensions of flights with countries in southern Africa, as was the case with Japan, and pushes the European Union to reflect on mandatory vaccination.

The appearance of the new variant, apparently more contagious and with multiple mutations, generated a panic reaction from several governments.

The European Commission asked this Wednesday (1) that the countries of the European Union reflect on the mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus.

“I think it is understandable and appropriate to conduct this debate now, as we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union,” said Commission Chair Ursula von der Limen.

The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) also warned on the same day that Ômicron could be a threat to the global economic recovery and reduced its projections for world growth in 2021.

The world economy could grow 5.6% this year, the OECD predicted in its projections, a drop of 0.1 point compared to previous ones, made in September.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has stated that “general travel bans will not prevent the international spread” of Ômicron.

The detection of a second case in Japan prompted the government to ask airlines to stop accepting new bookings for inbound flights from December 1st.

According to the government, the patient is a man in his 20s who arrived in the capital, Tokyo, on November 27, from Peru, a country that has not officially detected any case of the new variant.

Cases in Brazil

For now, the only Latin American country where the variant has been detected is Brazil, which on Tuesday announced two cases in South African passengers, and a third this Wednesday, in a 29-year-old passenger from Ethiopia .

The three cases were detected at the airport in Guarulhos, in São Paulo, informed the Health Department of the State of São Paulo.

Other Latin American countries are on the alert. Ecuador, for example, postponed the reopening of the land border with Colombia, scheduled for this Wednesday, until December 15th.

And the Argentine Ministry of Health announced that, in order to prevent the Ômicron variant, a vessel coming from Cape Verde was isolated at sea after detecting a contagion.

WHO negotiations

Since South Africa announced detection of the strain last week, many countries have closed borders to people from southern Africa, sparking outrage in the region.

These measures “may have a negative impact on global health efforts during a pandemic, discouraging countries from reporting and sharing epidemiological and sequencing data,” warned WHO.

The lack of effectiveness of the restrictions was demonstrated when the Netherlands reported that the Ômicron variant was present in its territory before South Africa reported the first case on 25 November.

And the spread continues. This Wednesday, Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, and Saudi Arabia announced the first cases of the new strain.

Concerns rose even further after the CEO of the American laboratory Moderna, Stephan Bancel, said there could be a “major reduction” in the effectiveness of current vaccines against Ômicron.

One possible solution would be the anti-Covid tablet from the American laboratory MSD, which received the recommendation of the expert panel appointed by Washington for high-risk adult patients after a close vote.

The WHO considers “the likelihood of Ômicron spreading worldwide” to be “high”, but doubts remain about the level of contagion, its resistance to vaccines or severity.

A reassuring element is that, so far, no deaths have been associated with the new variant.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 5.2 million deaths since the detection of the coronavirus in late 2019 in China, according to an AFP report.

With the pandemic still far out of control, the 194 member states of the WHO this Wednesday began negotiations to reach an agreement that improves the prevention and fight against future pandemics.

The unanimously approved decision “represents a common commitment to strengthen prevention, preparedness and response to pandemics, taking into account the lessons we have learned,” said Australian Ambassador to the UN, Sally Mansfield, in presenting the text.