Ômicron: Brazilians in Morocco report fear and uncertainty facing closed borders after variant

Priscilla Carvalho

From Rio de Janeiro to BBC News Brasil

December 1, 2021 Updated 4 hours ago

Several countries like Brazil decided to suspend flights and take strict measures in relation to travel and people coming from southern Africa, where the first cases of infection by the omicron variant were registered.

On the African continent itself, there are countries that have also decided to adopt drastic measures, such as Morocco, which announced on November 29 the closing of borders to block the new variant.

As a result, many tourists face difficulties in returning home and remain “stuck” there. Brazilians are among them: according to the Brazilian embassy in Morocco, at least 32 people have requested consular support to leave the African country.

Brazilian couple Mariana Neubra, 34, and Felipe Santiago, 35, are facing this situation right now. What was only supposed to be a five-day stay is now unpredictable.

They were in the desert, almost on the Algerian border, when they heard the first news about the discovery of the new strain.

“We didn’t believe that the closure of borders because of the pandemic would come back with force. My biggest fear is that it will grow a lot, there will no longer be any kind of flight and we will be stuck as some Brazilians were in Thailand at the beginning. I have faith. that doesn’t reach that point,” Felipe tells the BBC.

Being closer to Europe than to southern Africa, they thought they would have no problem returning to Portugal, where they have lived for nearly four years. Brazilians work with content production through social networks, and last week they came to reassure their followers through a video saying they were safe and that Morocco would hardly suffer from more severe actions.

The two, even, already intended to extend the trip and stay more days in the region.

“I didn’t think about changing my plans and we continued sleeping and visiting the desert,” says Mariana.

However, when they arrived in Marrakech, they saw that the scenario was much worse than they imagined.

Canceled flights and very high prices

Since the announcement of the closing of all borders by the Moroccan government, leaving the country has become impossible. Mariana and her husband tried to buy two flights on one airline low cost (known to be low cost) but all have been cancelled.

The first attempt was to board on December 2nd, but a few hours later the airline canceled the purchase. The second opportunity, scheduled for the 9th of the same month, was also refused.

Because of this, they even considered crossing the border and reaching the border with Spain through a ferry boat. However, all exits from the country remain blocked. In desperation, the couple also thought about returning to the desert and taking a flight in Algeria back to Lisbon.

Because of the high demand, many airlines are raising ticket prices to exorbitant prices. Flight cancellations are also occurring frequently.

“We were going to pay 10 euros for the return flight and now it’s around 500 euros, with only one airline flying the route and heading to France. We don’t have that amount. It’s a lot of money and we still have to pay for it (test ) PCR”, emphasizes Mariana.

They are also afraid that the value will continue to increase, without making the purchase possible.

“We are monitoring the values. Mariana is an influencer of travel and understands about ticket purchases. I hope to find one that is affordable,” says Felipe.

The content producer points out that staying in Morocco only adds to the anxiety, as it is not certain that the country will continue with its borders closed for just two weeks.

“We have a rental property, so there’s a lot at stake. Every minute we think about something different. I’ve already thought about renting something to live here, I was already nervous. It’s all very crazy”, she says.

She and her husband are staying at a hotel with other travelers and try, as far as possible, to go through with a normal routine.

“Those who live here are calm. I don’t see any kind of apprehension and few people wear masks. We went to a restaurant yesterday and asked for proof of vaccination, but it was only this one. We keep working and leaving when possible.”

embassy help

As they live in Lisbon, the couple went to the Portuguese embassy to try to leave the country. According to them, the consular body is providing support and informed that it will provide a flight to Portugal, but still without a defined date.

The tourism agency hired by the Brazilians is also helping with their stay, keeping them in a hotel near the center of Marrakech.

The couple says that if they didn’t have any kind of help from Portugal, they would also get in touch with the Brazilian embassy in Morocco for a possible repatriation flight.

“We are even thinking about returning to Brazil on one of these flights. It would be another way out too,” stated Mariana.

Sought out by the report, Itamaraty informed, through a statement, that it is “watching closely the situation of Brazilians unable to travel, providing them with all the appropriate consular assistance.”

The Brazilian embassy in Morocco, on the other hand, informed that due to the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, the organization has maintained contact by telephone, consular duty and e-mail with Brazilian tourists staying in that country.

“In the last 48 hours, 32 nationals requested consular support to return to Brazil,” the embassy said in a statement.

The agency also informed that some companies, such as Royal Air Maroc, Air France, Transavia, Iberia, TUI and Air Arabia, announced the realization of special return flights to several countries, especially in Europe. Brazilians seeking the embassy have been advised to rebook their tickets or buy seats for special flights from these companies.